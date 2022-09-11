Rock Island and Henry County real estate transactions for Sept. 11, 2022

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Gruszeczka, Shaun P. and Amber M., and State Bank of Toulon, to Daniel, Jeffrey L. and Lorene A.; Gruszeczka, Shaun P. and Amber M., 406 and 410 Ross St., Kewanee; $27,000.

Westefer, Gerald Jr. and Angela, to Wittmeyer, Christopher M., and O'Neill, Jamie M., 707 and 711 W. Division St., Kewanee; $98,000.

Gottwalt, Derek Dale and Heather Marie, to Smith, Timothy Glen, 317 E. Park St., Geneseo; $223,000.

Hahn, Daniel, to DeMuynck, Julie, and Specht, Kristopher and Ray, 210 McKinley St., Hooppole; $75,000.

Alpha Assets, to CIF001A, 417 E. Orange St., Geneseo; $133,500.

Verscha, Jacob D. and Kelly A./ Dooley, Kelly A., to Sellon, Nicole, 236 E. McClure St., Kewanee; $127,000.

Schmelzer, Jayson, and Boyce, Russell, to Campbell, Travis D. and Stacy R., 332 N. State St., Geneseo; $115,000.

Harris, Elsie E. and McMorrow, Denise, to Sondej, Audriana M., 218 Cleveland Rd., Colona; $135,000.

Aper, David P., to Green, Chritopher D. and Tricia E., 831 Virginia St., Geneseo; $380,000.

Johnson, Steven L. and Jacqueline A., to Welch, Nathan and Shelby, 208 Carroll St., Colona; $193,000.

Foster, Lloyd A. and Carmen M., to Rakestraw, Kelsey J., 504 S. State St., Annawan; $175,000.

Hazelwood Development, to Haars, Brian M. and Jessica L., 906 Hanford St., Geneseo; $339,500.

Hoffman, Jason and Julie, to Cartus Financial Corporation, 1 Bayhill Drive Court, Coal Valley; $495,000.

Cartus Financial, to Ballantyne, John and Cheryl, 1 Bayhill Drive Court, Coal Valley; $495,000.

Gordon, Ronald and Alisha/ Suman, Alisha, to Loeffelholz, Alexandra M., 617 1st St., Colona; $105,000.

Lane, Alexander J. and Sarah L., to Johnston, David R., 18323 N. 400th Ave., Galva; $175,000.

Kern, Beth and Gregory Jr., to Borkgren, Chad and Emily, 5825 N. 1600 Ave., Osco; $580,000.

Cooper, David M. and Mary M., to Hartman, Cameron, 227 E. 3rd Ave., Woodhull; $106,500.

Griffin, Reita D., to Lenger, Jeremy J. and Shannon M., 7 Oakwood Court, Coal Valley; $220,000.

Torres, Salvador and Rosa I., to Bickett, Samantha J., 522 E. Prospect St., Kewanee; $125,000.

Sall, James P. and Elia E., to Sall, Chase M., 21 N.E. 6th St., Galva; $103,000.

Smith, Ryan J., to Ahlberg, Aaron, 820 E. Division St., Galva; $83,500.

Adams, Michael J., to Dennison, Kyle D. and Lexi L., W. Church St., Kewanee; $27,500.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Kugler, Eric W. and Tracey M., Andalusia, to Murray, Kathleen, Coal Valley; 10419 133rd St. Ct. W., Taylor Ridge, 7.56 acre land/lot only; $99,000.

DAERON, LLC, Rock Island, to Pierce, Carly Nichole, Milan; 2828 56th Ave. W., Milan; $175,000.

Skaggs, Evelyn, trust, Geneseo, to Lindahl, Elizabeth, and Kinser-Lindahl, Amber, Morton Grove, Ill.; 3604 11th Ave., Rock Island; $105,000.

Fincher, Bradley K. and Amy M., Rock Island, to Wolfram, Scott and Tamara, Rock Island; 4311 12th St., Rock Island; $148,500.

Meyers, Kimberly R., Moline, to Sheley, Thomas C., and Haugen, Mirranda, Hampton; 305 2nd Ave., Hampton; $87,000.

Ivey, Christine J., Urbandale, Iowa, to Bhosale, Shirisha, East Moline; 4709 11th St., East Moline; $116,000.

Kimbel, Marsha L., Rock Island, to Jacks, Danny A., Rock Island; 1703 24th St., Rock Island; $107,000.

Chance, Yvonne C., Lancaster, Calif., to Ewert, John and Colette, Rock Island; 3310 38th St., Rock Island; $185,000.

Van Acker, Kathleen, Bettendorf, to Cederoth Properties, Coal Valley; 1524 24th Ave., Moline; $21,000.

Van Acker, Michael, estate, Bettendorf, to Cederoth Properties, Coal Valley; 1524 24th Ave., Moline; $21,000.

Johnson, Rhonda, Bettendorf, to Polenske, H. Scott and Kristy L., Port Byron; 905 18th St., Port Byron; $67,000.

Fillman, Dale K. Colona, to River Valley Partners, Davenport; 322 16th Ave., Silvis; $97,000.

Freeman, Dakota, Moline, to Murphy, Aubrey, Moline; 1512 24th Ave., Moline; $99,700.

Camacho, Luis, East Moline, to Montag, Daniel J., Carbon Cliff; 322 N. 2nd Ave., Carbon Cliff; $132,000.

Krogman, Catherine M., Moline, to Krogman, Laken R., Moline; 1210 29th Ave. Ct., Moline; $50,000.

Duplexes, Kohler, Moline, to Sloan Properties, Moline; 3507-3509 37th St.; 3614-3616, 3610-3612, 3606-3608 35th St., Moline, 4 unit apartment building; $600,000.

Kohler Duplexes, Moline, to BMW Properties, Coal Valley; 3605-3607, 3609-3611, 3613-3615 35th St., 3411-3413 37th Ave., Moline, 4 unit apartment building; $600,000.

Neeziroski, Ramazan and Mihane, trust, East Moline, to Restaurants 309, LLC, Port Byron; 1718 2nd Ave., Rapids City; $400,000.

Rice, Keith, Rock Island, to Taylor, Vanessa, Rock Island; 2800 38th St., Rock Island; $150,000.

Matykiewicz, Louis F., estate, Orion, to Castro, Amber L., Rock Island; 1337 21st Ave., Apt. 3D, Rock Island; $108,000.

Dalmasso, Terry D. and Mary M., Silvis, to Krogman, Susan and Gregory, Rock Island; 3532 41st Ave., Rock Island; $228,000.

Sunner, Judi A., estate, Murfreesboro, Tenn., to Andrews, Seth, Moline; 2815 53rd St., Moline; $122,000.

Gilbert, Melow, estate, Bettendorf, to Paulsen, Bryan, and Rickertsen, Darwin, Rock Island; 3431 20thSt. Ct., Rock Island; $160,000.

Palm, Raymond W., Rock Island, to Ayers, Marcus T., Rock Island; 1604 88th Ave. W., Rock Island; $150,000.

Vast Properties 2900, Savanna, Ill., to 2900 Waterfront Apartments, Bensenville, Ill.; 2900 River Drive, Moline, mixed use — (Res. & Comm.); $11,350,000.

Vast Properties 801, Savanna, Ill., to 801 Bend Apartments, Bensenville, Ill.; 801 Bend Blvd., East Moline, 72 unit apartment building; $8,650,000.

Stevens, Kirk, Muscatine, to Storjohahn, Sage, East Moline; 609 Island Ave., East Moline; $118,900.

Staken, Jeffrey J., estate, Port Byron, to Barber, Kyle Wesley, Cordova; 1219 Main Ave. Ct., Cordova; $165,000.

Pompeo, Michael A. and Cindy L., Galena, to Mack, Andrew, Coal Valley; 8006 48th St. Ct., Coal Valley; $288,750.

DeVine, Mary J., Rock Island, to Mettler, Jeffrey, and Sexta, Andrew, Rock Island; 4563 12th Ave., Rock Island; $138,000.

NSC Rentals and Leasing, Mercer Island, Wash., to Bowman, Reece J., Silvis; 1842 28th Ave., East Moline; $40,000.

Templeton, David Alan, estate, Chicago, to Calderon, Luis, East Moline; 1338 11th Ave., East Moline; $47,000.

Lindell, Sean P., Bettendorf, to Schultz, Elizabeth K., Moline; 1459 N. Shore Drive, Moline; $75,000.

Vestal, William J. and Mary M., Davenport, to Rasche, Emily R., and Schroeder, Lindsey S., Milan; 16621 2nd St., Milan; $305,000.

Lassuy, Loran L. and Maribel, Coal Valley, to Mehuys, Adam and Anita, Coal Valley; 10908 95th St., Coal Valley; $303,000.

Grabosch, John; Grabosch, James, and Grabosch, Jerry, Rock Island, to Miles, Markyia Williams, Rock Island; 2214 32nd St., Rock Island; $134,000.

Bisland, Robert M., Taylor Ridge, to JPTP, Moline; 11 Properties; Parcel 1: 612 34th St., Rock Island; Parcel 2: 4200 6th Ave., Rock Island; Parcel 3: 4226 7th Ave and 710-712 43rd St., Rock Island; Parcel 4: 3406 6th Ave., Rock Island; Parcel 5: 4204 6th Ave., Rock Island; Parcel 6: 1548 30th St., Rock Island; Parcel 7: 3408-3410 6th Ave., Rock Island; Parcel 8: 4224 7th Ave., Rock Island; Parcel 9: 2418-2420 8 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; Parcel 10: 3414 6th Ave., Rock Island; Parcel 11: 2739 6th Ave., Rock Island; $1,300,000.

Quiet Capital, Davenport, to Foltz, Thomas R., Parker, Colo.; 801 4th Ave., Rock Island; $70,000.

Meyers, Barbara J., trust, Moline, to Hendricks, Kyle Gregory, and Denys, Tabitha Larae, East Moline; 475 26th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $249,900.

3D Visionz, Davenport, to Scott, Brandon, Moline; 1548 29th Ave., Moline; $137,900.

Clifton, Michael G., Moline, to Cornett, Charles, Moline; 2918 11th Ave. C, Moline; $120,000.

Leihsing, Peggy and Christopher, Coal Valley, to Adams, Tessa and Katherine, Moline; 2321 48th St., Moline; $120,000.

Anderson, Jacob M. and Rachel, Moline, to Gillman, Derek, Moline; 729 24th Ave. Ct., Moline; $292,500.

Brandt, Helen M., trust, Silvis, to Ashpaugh, Geraldine, Moline; 3135 4th St., Unit 3135, Moline; $80,000.

Cleaver, William L. and Judith Ann, Port Byron, to Gross, Thomas Lee, Rock Island; 8806 Ridgewood Road, Rock Island; $199,500.

Aldene, Arthur D. and Betty L., trust, Moline, to Agot, Rhoda, Moline; 2530 29th Ave. Ct., Moline; $150,000.

Fenton, Carol A., Rock Island, to Santiago, Margarita, Rock Island; 595 22nd Ave., Rock Island; $84,000.

Sedam, Bryan K., Silvis, to Kapo Realty, Hanover, Pa.; 702 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline; $135,000.

Case, Lois A., Cordova, to Matje, Talisha, Cordova; 209 2nd St. S, Cordova; $96,600.

Cedillo, Jose M. and Veronica, Bettendorf, to Marquez-Carlos, Javier and Alexis, Moline; 419 5th Ave., Moline; $85,000.

Robinson, Michael J. and Sally A., Rock Island, to Rink, Benjamin, Rock Island; 8504 Ridgewood Road, Unit 601, Rock Island; $125,500.

Ricketts, Bobbi M., Hampton, to Jones, Stacy M. and Michael E., Hampton; 620 13th Ave., Hampton; $103,000.

Contractor-McKinney Family Limited Partnership, Henderson, Nev., to Wilkerson, Brady A., Rock Island; 936 22nd St., Rock Island; $88,000.

VanDaele, Michael R., Erie, to KK&J Property Management, Davenport; 1008 37th Ave., East Moline; $105,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Shuck II, Stuart M., Rock Island; 4009 6th St., Rock Island; $33,000.

Elsner, Kimberly Neyens, and Elsner, Douglas, Colorado Springs, Colo., to James, Christopher W., East Moline; 1914 4th St. A, East Moline; $92,000.

JPM Property Management, Rock Island, to Dowd, Rebecca and Greg L., Rock Island; 1821 16th St., Rock Island; $124,000.

J & T Rental, Moline, to Landing, Cordova; 2637 14th Ave., Rock Island; $140,000.