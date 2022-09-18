Rock Island and Henry County real estate transactions for Sept. 18, 2022

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: Price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Tucker, Jeff, to Tucker, Dalton, the south 78 feet of Lot 6 of Cronau's subdivision of Sloan's Addition, Block 3, city of Kewanee; $45,000.

Hathaway, Kathleen Marie; Jackson, Kimberly Ann; Hathaway, Kelly Marie; Hathaway, Jerold E. Jr. Estate, to Spanton, Rockford L. and Ruth A., 3 Woodcrest Drive, Geneseo; $225,000.

Nicholson, Tony M., to EZ Housing Concepts, 1315 3rd St., Orion; $130,000.

Johnson, James D. and Mary K., to Tennant, Benjamin C., and Rose, Alyssa M., 810 11th Ave., Colona; $219,500.

Hai, Pervez, to Lopez, German, 201 North St., Osco; $35,000.

Ralston, Jebediah T., and Kelly, Chad, to Brock, Makayla E., 427 S. Elm St., Kewanee; $60,000.

Bryner, Brad and Dawn, to Bryner, Quentin and Breanne, 10440 IL Hwy. 78, Kewanee; $225,000.

Vanarsdall, Deborah; Boyle, Deborah Vanarsdall; Vanarsdall, John; Myhre, David; Myhre, Theodore Jr., Myhre, Michael; Janet Lynn Myhre Estate; Vanarsdall, Deborah Boyle, to Collinson, Paul, 221 S. Bishop Hill St., Bishop Hill; $116,000.

Sloan, Beulah M., and Piper, Susan, to Taylor, Jason Woodrow, 101 6th St., Cambridge; $149,500.

Anderson, Chad T. and Amber M., to Sullivan, Patrick J. and Eileen F., 56, 57, 58 & 62 Pine Tree Rd., Kewanee; $55,000.

Chapman, Jesse C., and Spets, Jennifer K., to Mock, James R. and Ann Schiltz, 111 McKinley Ave., Kewanee; $90,000.

Mittelberg, Virgil, to Ralston, Cindy, 417 NW 3rd Ave., Galva; $28,500.

Coleman, John F. and Lana S., to Cherry, Brandon C. and Kelsey J., 23079 Dorchester Drive, Geneseo; $397,000.

Matthews, Dale, to PMP Holdings, 624 S. Tenney St., Kewanee; $425,000.

Tidwell, Christine M., to Steen, Delmar B., and Bilbruck, Marcia Lee, 736 and 804 9th St., Colona; $165,000.

Schlichter, Frederick C. and Karen L., to Pinter, Robert W., 17 Mary Lane Court, Geneseo; $325,000.

Anthony, Mike P. and Danielle M., to Gottwalt, Derek Dale and Heather Marie, 111 Hillcrest Drive, Geneseo; $206,500.

Williams, Karen S., to Peterson, Richard, 110 S. Bishop Hill St., Bishop Hill; $116,000.

Kremer, Johanna E., and Smith, Jason R., to Randall, David S., 35 Deer Court, Geneseo; $280,000.

Swanson, Ryan C. and Renee, and Rutherford, Janice C. and Randy, to Fonseth, Larry, 10135 U.S. Hwy 6, Geneseo; $65,000.

Hoffman, Steven D. and Socorro A., to Balzer, Gregory C., 19180 E. 40th St., Coal Valley; $290,000.

Merkel, Janet, to LaBonte, Michael and Connie, 201 W. Main St., Bishop Hill; $152,500.

Caravello, Stephen A., to Bryner, Jason and Elizabeth, 1203 NW. 5th Ave., Galva; $5,500.

Martin, Heidi, and Rohrig, Jennifer, to Haga, Alexis J., 18 NE 6th St., Galva; $68,000.

Williams, Robert W. and Angela C./ Kelley, Angela C., to Taylor, Justin and Tammy, 45 Center Court, Geneseo; $250,000.

Pratt, David J. and Amber L., to O'Neill, James, 234 Dwight St., Kewanee; $97,500.

Lookingbill, Bruce A. and Marietta A., to Ashby, Ethan J., 108 E. Center St., Cambridge; $130,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Shuck II, Stuart M., Rock Island; 4009 6th St., Rock Island; $33,000.

Elsner, Kimberly Neyens, and Elsner, Douglas, Colorado Springs, Colo., to James, Christopher W., East Moline; 1914 4th St. A, East Moline; $92,000.

JPM Property Management, Rock Island, to Dowd, Rebecca and Greg L., Rock Island; 1821 16th St., Rock Island; $124,000.

J & T Rental, Moline, to Landing, Cordova; 2637 14th Ave., Rock Island; $140,000.

US Bank National Association, Greenville, S.C., to Bull, Alexis Adrianna, Rock Island; 4312 28th Ave., Rock Island; $89,900.

Franklin, Laura D., estate, Peoria, Ill., to Vinar, James M., Rock Island; 2369 41st St., Rock Island; $124,000.

Derbyshire, Alan, Marathon, Fla., to Village of Cordova, Cordova; vacant lot, Cordova; $50,000.

Bustos, Gerald and Cheryl, Galena, Ill., to Lagerblade, Sandra, Moline; 4036 River Drive, Unit 4D, Moline; $330,000.

Pittington, Michele, Moline, to Dennis, Jacob N., Moline; 3414 15th St., Moline; $306,000.

JICTB, Champaign, to Talbot, Suellen, Hillsdale; 106 High St., Hillsdale; $15,000.

Manary, Nancy J., trust, Moline, to Brasel, Christopher J. and Beatriz E., Moline; 4202 33rd Ave., Moline; $415,000.

Henderson, Anna Kathleen, Hebron, K.Y., to Hutchins, Watson E. and Beverly A., Moline; 1804 53rd St., Moline; $65,000.

Behrends, John R. and Jaye L., Rock Island, to Myers, Barbara J., trust, Moline; 3728 53rd St., Moline; $220,000.

Smith, Earl W., Rock Island, to Smith, David Dean, Rock Island; 530 22nd St., Rock Island; $58,500.

Harlow, John Todd, trust, East Moline, to Campbell, Greg Allen, East Moline; 2201 18th St., East Moline; $125,000.

Layer, Steven J., East Moline, to Granet Real Estate, Rock Island; Lot 6, Spring Hill Estates, 3rd Addition, East Moline; $15,000.

West, Martha, estate, Rock Island, to West, John L., Rock Island; 8700 Ridgewood Road, Rock Island; $200,000.

Carnes, Todd and Rhonda, Milan, to Veezy, LLC, Milan; 231 W. 2st Ave., Milan, bait shop; $147,439.

Schmulbach, Thomas H. and Janet L., Moline, to Mann, Emily, and Palmer, Andrew, Taylor Ridge; 6202 92nd Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $266,000.

Sobottka, Yvonne, New Freedom, Pa., to Bequeaith, Mark and Sheri A., East Moline; 219 38th Ave., East Moline; $243,000.

Iang, Zai Tha, and Cem, Tuan Hei, Davenport, to Flores, Simon Dorantes, East Moline; 603 39th Ave., East Moline; $220,000.

Bonnett, Shirley M., Moline, to Ward, Warren T. and Allison A., Rock Island; 101 9th St. E., Milan; $80,000.

Structure Built, Blaine, Minn., to Sidor, Scott Edward and Kimberly Dawn, Port Byron; 201 N. Main St., Suite 2, Port Byron; $113,333.

Johnson, Keith H. trust, Rock Island, to WIGU Farms, East Moline; 62.62 acre farm in Zuma Township, Rock Island; $852,142.

Clarke, Scott A. and Michelle L., Orion, to Gaskins, Richard E., Moline; 1407 39th St., Moline; $62,000.

Bennett, Robert L., estate, Milan, to Bonnett Wholesale Florists, Milan; 119 8th St. E., Milan, retail establishment; $35,000.

Rosenmayer, Logan, Rock Island, to Mckenna, Michael Ellsworth, Rock Island; 110 19th St., Unit 311, Rock Island; $119,000.

Johnapelte, Ndayiragije, Rock Island, to Nyassa, Julienne R., and Dedeme b, Binwa Byaombe, Rock Island; 908 15th St., Rock Island; $50,000.

Ingersoll, Steven, estate, Port Byron to Belser, Christopher and Lisa, trust, Port Byron; 12122 Rt. 84 N., Port Byron; $450,000.

Jensen, David A. and Laurie A., Welcome, Minn., to Craig, Trevor and Haley, Taylor Ridge; 12726 Turkey Hollow Road, Taylor Ridge; $385,000.

Jenkins, Chasney, Savannah, Ga., to Crane, Jacki M., trust, Moline; 1028 25th St., Moline; $58,000.

Housby, Dennis, Jr., Davenport, to Green, Cody, Rock Island; 909 19th St., Rock Island; $165,000.

Simmons, James L., East Moline, to Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge; 805 48th Ave., Rock Island; $40,000.

Kham, Tial, and Bawi, Nu, Salt Lake City, Utah, to Gonzales, Anthony, and Andrews, Randall, Rock Island; 2809 21 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $185,000.

Hemphill, Shirley J, trust, East Moline, to Deere & Company, Moline; 2830 10th St., Silvis; $115,000.

Heyer, Kim, estate, Eldridge, to Pellegrini, Vincent A., East Moline; 516 38th Ave., East Moline; $177,721.

Bray, Amy J., DeWitt, to Rowe, Benjamin Curtis, Reynolds; 14015 70th St. W., Taylor Ridge, 5.23 acre vacant land; $135,000.

Wells Fargo Bank, Mount Laurel, N.J., to Vazquez, Jose, Davenport; 915 14th St., Rock Island; $19,000.

Castro, Felix R. and Amber L., Rock Island, to Winter, Alexander P. and Grace, Rock Island; 3427 22nd St., Rock Island; $230,000.

Bayne, Philip R. and Tracy, Taylor Ridge, to Everingham, Kent W. and Jill, Taylor Ridge; 9817 Turkey Hollow Road, Taylor Ridge; $690,000.

Bradford, Raven, Moline, to Allee, Michael, Moline; 1128 25th St., Moline; $160,499.

Reed, Jason, and Cooley, Cathy, La Junta, Colo., to Munoz, Jesus and Blanca, Moline; 3610 72nd St., Moline; $335,000.

Sprott, Daniel L. and Amanda A., Tucson, Ariz., to Perez, Brittney A., trust, Milan; 13706 58th St. W., Milan; $350,000.

Van De Kerckhove, Christine M., Moline, to The David and Kathy Fox Family Trust, Moline; 2508 23rd Ave. A, Moline; $175,000.

Stevenson, Geneva L., trust, East Moline, to Desantiago, Jose A., Rock Island; vacant land East Moline; $18,500.

Colonial Impact Fund II, Southlake, Texas, to Salehzai, Abdul Saboor, New Westminster, British Columbia, Canada; 179 16th Ave., Moline; $33,000.

Rogers, Elizabeth, East Moline, to Kennedy, Leonard and Teresa, Las Vegas, Nev.; 603 3rd Ave. S., Cordova; $14,900.

Lassuy, John and Tina, Moline, to Longview Real Estate, Rock Island; 1523 47th Ave., Moline; $200,000.

Nonnenmann, Mary and Adrienne, Rock Island, to Longview Real Estate, Rock Island; 4333 18th Ave., Rock Island, office building; $350,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Kent, Jake, Rock Island; 539 31st St., Rock Island, land/lot only; $500.

Contreras, Felicia, Milan, to Connor, Maggie, East Moline; 4200 4th Ave., East Moline; $148,000.

Mahlo, David R. and Beth Y., Rock Island, to Holmquist, Robert, Rock Island; 1825 30th St., Rock Island; $165,000.

Pilichowski, Marcus, Moline, to Woods, Tracy, Moline; 5210 37th Ave. Ct., Moline; $231,005.

Hoots, Steven M. and Cheryl L., Rock Island, to Hoots, Grant M., Rock Island; 4517 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $85,000.

Weatherly, William and Kathryn, Milan, to Carver, Grace L., Moline; 1851 38th St., Moline; $170,000.

SNP Properties, Rochester, Minn., to Real Estate Rehab Associates, Port Byron; 1529 42nd St., Rock Island; $48,000.

Wagler, Melisa M. and Christopher, Geneseo, to Deharo, Adolfo and Katelyn, Rock Island; 4225 25th Ave., Rock Island; $157,000.

Ryner, Robert, estate, Plano, Texas, to Johnson, Erik, Rock Island; 2204 45th St., Rock Island; $114,000.

Schnell, Louis S. and Jennifer B., Coal Valley, to Brewer, Claudia, Coal Valley; 7 Crestview Drive, Coal Valley; $198,000.

Perrigo, Timothy M., Rock Island, to Kankpe, Blaidjo, Rock Island; 1410 33rd St., Rock Island; $90,000.

MMTL Investments, Minneapolis, Minn., to Lough, Lillian, Moline; 411 54th St., Moline; $84,900.

Christensen, Dean, Rock Island, to George, Richard, Rock Island; 1322 42nd Ave., Rock Island; $255,000.

Hudson, Karen S., El Paso, Texas, to Schroeder, Jake, Milan; 11210 Ridgewood Road, Milan; $270,000.

Dowd, Clayton L., Sherrard, to K&S Rentals, East Moline; 1012 11th St., Silvis; $169,000.

Fidlar, David J., trust, Moline, to Gbongli, Kofitse, East Moline; 1706 33rd Ave., East Moline; $175,000.

Rock Island Economic Growth, Rock Island, to Higgins, Michael C., Rock Island; 110 19th St., Unit 302, Rock Island; $116,500.

V.H. Properties, East Moline, to CLL Rental Real Estate, Rock Island; 550 15th Ave., 554 15th Ave., and 615 16th Ave., East Moline; $180,000.

V.H. Properties, East Moline, to CLL Rental Real Estate, Rock Island; Listed land/lot only: 614-616 15th Ave., East Moline; 1500 6th St., East Moline; 1500 6th St., East Moline; Lot I Block 169 (no address), East Moline; Lot 13 Block 169 (no address), East Moline; 603 16th Ave., East Moline; 1516 6th St., East Moline; 607 16th Ave., East Moline; 611 16th Ave., East Moline; $540,000.

Fath, Mildred Louise, Milan, to Houston, Elizabeth, East Moline; 350 Island Ave., East Moline; $53,500.

Maranda, Michelle A., Reynolds, to Schmit, Tracy, Rock Island; 3121 25th Ave., Rock Island; $120,000.