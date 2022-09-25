Rock Island and Henry County real estate transactions for Sept. 25, 2022

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: Price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Oleson, Mitchell A.; Valdez, Cherise M./ Oleson, Cherise M., to Sanchez, Enrique Dandoval Jr. and Ochoa, Angelica, 807 Greenview Ave., Colona; $186,000.

Beldin, Patricia I., to Hoste, Martha and Martin Hoste and Martha Lynn Hoste Trust, the south half of the southwest quarter of Sect. 36, Township 18 N, Range 1 East of the 4th Principal Meridian; $804,000.

Smith, Timothy E., to Ajre, Urim and Vlora, 514 Green Park Ave., Colona; $361,000.

Cherry, Brandon C. and Kelsey J., to Armstrong, Tiffany, and Ainslie, Felicia, 535 E. Exchange St., Geneseo; $279,000.

JRS Custom Remodeling, to Higuera, Martha, 513 Green Court, Colona; $123,000.

Echavarria, Jaime Reyes, and Gayton, Isabel Garcia, to Lopez, Santos Contreras, and Contreras, Lizbeth, 319 N. Park St., Kewanee; $27,000.

Forrest, Amanda M. and Brian S., to Gilbert, Gaylene J., 621 East St. South, Kewanee; $75,000.

Payne, Gary A. and Tammy M., to DeMay, Anthony A. and Jennifer A., 50 Riverside Acres, Geneseo; $38,000.

Schopp, Vincent A. and Judith A., to Prunty, Josiah W., 203 E. 2nd St., Atkinson; $78,000.

Sandberg, Nathan L. and Mallisa A., to Anthony, Mike P. and Danielle M., 222 S. Ridge St., Cambridge; $155,000.

Peterson, Dana and Dolores L., to Smith, Gabrielle J. and Thompson, Owen J., 321 W. South St., Cambridge; $99,000.

Cassady, Matthew and Rachel A., to Stamp, Stephanie, 215 S. Ridge St., Cambridge; $34,500.

Gilbert, Gaylene Joy, to Wills, Denise and Thomas, 17688 N. 400 Ave., Cambridge; $132,500.

Lamb, Christopher and Tracy, to Clark, Kendra and Hall, Casey, 522 Franklin St., Kewanee; $121,000.

Fletcher, Anthony L., to Lipes, Lawrence W. and Anita M., 225 Carroll St., Colona; $215,000.

Reeves, Kenneth E. Jr. and Cindy L., to Stevers, Shawn, 24687 US. Hwy. 6, Annawan; $285,000.

Wells, Whitney L., to EA Real Estate, 108 S. Cottage St., Kewanee; $15,000.

Monroe, Jackie R. and Amy J., to Bollinger, Ray, Lot 3 of Block 1 of John Zang's Addition in the west half of the northwest quarter of Sect. 34, Township 15 North, Range 5 East of the 4th Principal Meridian, Kewanee; $15,500.

Lakanen, Anthony W. and Janet L., to Ford, Tessa Renee, 109 N. 3rd St., Colona; $200,000.

Davis, Ilse M., to Kaiser Farms, Section 2, Township 17 N, Range 1 East, Colona; $725,000.

Painter, Kathryn L., to Brasmer, Shelby A., 808 4th St., Colona; $73,000.

Stelk, James F., to Schroeder, Chad, Lots 12-32 of Shady Beach subdivision #2; $121,500.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Housby, Dennis, Jr., Davenport, to Green, Cody, Rock Island; 909 19th St., Rock Island; $165,000.

Simmons, James L., East Moline, to Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge; 805 48th Ave., Rock Island; $40,000.

Kham, Tial, and Bawi, Nu, Salt Lake City, Utah, to Gonzales, Anthony, and Andrews, Randall, Rock Island; 2809 21 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $185,000.

Hemphill, Shirley J, trust, East Moline, to Deere & Company, Moline; 2830 10th St., Silvis; $115,000.

Heyer, Kim, estate, Eldridge, to Pellegrini, Vincent A., East Moline; 516 38th Ave., East Moline; $177,721.

Bray, Amy J., DeWitt, to Rowe, Benjamin Curtis, Reynolds; 14015 70th St. W., Taylor Ridge, 5.23 acre vacant land; $135,000.

Wells Fargo Bank, Mount Laurel, N.J., to Vazquez, Jose, Davenport; 915 14th St., Rock Island; $19,000.

Castro, Felix R. and Amber L., Rock Island, to Winter, Alexander P. and Grace, Rock Island; 3427 22nd St., Rock Island; $230,000.

Bayne, Philip R. and Tracy, Taylor Ridge, to Everingham, Kent W. and Jill, Taylor Ridge; 9817 Turkey Hollow Road, Taylor Ridge; $690,000.

Bradford, Raven, Moline, to Allee, Michael, Moline; 1128 25th St., Moline; $160,499.

Reed, Jason, and Cooley, Cathy, La Junta, Colo., to Munoz, Jesus and Blanca, Moline; 3610 72nd St., Moline; $335,000.

Sprott, Daniel L. and Amanda A., Tucson, Ariz., to Perez, Brittney A., trust, Milan; 13706 58th St. W., Milan; $350,000.

Van De Kerckhove, Christine M., Moline, to The David and Kathy Fox Family Trust, Moline; 2508 23rd Ave. A, Moline; $175,000.

Stevenson, Geneva L., trust, East Moline, to Desantiago, Jose A., Rock Island; vacant land East Moline; $18,500.

Colonial Impact Fund II, Southlake, Texas, to Salehzai, Abdul Saboor, New Westminster, British Columbia, Canada; 179 16th Ave., Moline; $33,000.

Rogers, Elizabeth, East Moline, to Kennedy, Leonard and Teresa, Las Vegas, Nev.; 603 3rd Ave. S., Cordova; $14,900.

Lassuy, John and Tina, Moline, to Longview Real Estate, Rock Island; 1523 47th Ave., Moline; $200,000.

Nonnenmann, Mary and Adrienne, Rock Island, to Longview Real Estate, Rock Island; 4333 18th Ave., Rock Island, office building; $350,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Kent, Jake, Rock Island; 539 31st St., Rock Island, land/lot only; $500.

Contreras, Felicia, Milan, to Connor, Maggie, East Moline; 4200 4th Ave., East Moline; $148,000.

Mahlo, David R. and Beth Y., Rock Island, to Holmquist, Robert, Rock Island; 1825 30th St., Rock Island; $165,000.

Pilichowski, Marcus, Moline, to Woods, Tracy, Moline; 5210 37th Ave. Ct., Moline; $231,005.

Hoots, Steven M. and Cheryl L., Rock Island, to Hoots, Grant M., Rock Island; 4517 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $85,000.

Weatherly, William and Kathryn, Milan, to Carver, Grace L., Moline; 1851 38th St., Moline; $170,000.

SNP Properties, Rochester, Minn., to Real Estate Rehab Associates, Port Byron; 1529 42nd St., Rock Island; $48,000.

Wagler, Melisa M. and Christopher, Geneseo, to Deharo, Adolfo and Katelyn, Rock Island; 4225 25th Ave., Rock Island; $157,000.

Ryner, Robert, estate, Plano, Texas, to Johnson, Erik, Rock Island; 2204 45th St., Rock Island; $114,000.

Schnell, Louis S. and Jennifer B., Coal Valley, to Brewer, Claudia, Coal Valley; 7 Crestview Drive, Coal Valley; $198,000.

Perrigo, Timothy M., Rock Island, to Kankpe, Blaidjo, Rock Island; 1410 33rd St., Rock Island; $90,000.

MMTL Investments, Minneapolis, Minn., to Lough, Lillian, Moline; 411 54th St., Moline; $84,900.

Christensen, Dean, Rock Island, to George, Richard, Rock Island; 1322 42nd Ave., Rock Island; $255,000.

Hudson, Karen S., El Paso, Texas, to Schroeder, Jake, Milan; 11210 Ridgewood Road, Milan; $270,000.

Dowd, Clayton L., Sherrard, to K&S Rentals, East Moline; 1012 11th St., Silvis; $169,000.

Fidlar, David J., trust, Moline, to Gbongli, Kofitse, East Moline; 1706 33rd Ave., East Moline; $175,000.

Rock Island Economic Growth, Rock Island, to Higgins, Michael C., Rock Island; 110 19th St., Unit 302, Rock Island; $116,500.

V.H. Properties, East Moline, to CLL Rental Real Estate, Rock Island; 550 15th Ave., 554 15th Ave., and 615 16th Ave., East Moline; $180,000.

V.H. Properties, East Moline, to CLL Rental Real Estate, Rock Island; Listed land/lot only: 614-616 15th Ave., East Moline; 1500 6th St., East Moline; 1500 6th St., East Moline; Lot I Block 169 (no address), East Moline; Lot 13 Block 169 (no address), East Moline; 603 16th Ave., East Moline; 1516 6th St., East Moline; 607 16th Ave., East Moline; 611 16th Ave., East Moline; $540,000.

Fath, Mildred Louise, Milan, to Houston, Elizabeth, East Moline; 350 Island Ave., East Moline; $53,500.

Maranda, Michelle A., Reynolds, to Schmit, Tracy, Rock Island; 3121 25th Ave., Rock Island; $120,000.

Ducoing, Beatrice, Moline, to Gomez, Quentin, Moline; 3908 4th Ave., Moline; $75,500.

Macdonald, Catherine D., St. Louis, Mo., to Jensen, Bobbi Sue, Rock Island; 733 23rd St., Rock Island; $129,100.

Mumma, Steven and Tara, Milan, to Si, Pah, and Dah, KuKu, Rock Island; 1206 4th St. W., Milan; $180,000.

Ellison, Martin J., Jr. and Karol A., Clay City, Ill., to Mendez, Christy, Carbon Cliff; 106 Brakeshoe Ct., Carbon Cliff; $127,999.

Hernandez, Victor D. and Mary A., Jefferson City, Mo., to Meng, Tial, and Thianhlun, Ngun, East Moline; 2122 3rd St. B, East Moline; $207,600.

Krogman, Gregory P. and Susan M., Rock Island, to Rude, Jessica, Rock Island; 1416 20th St., Rock Island; $184,900.

McClaine, Angela L., Cape Coral, Fla., to Takpah, Kevin, and Woto, Essi S., East Moline; 4237 8 1/2 St., East Moline; $355,000.

Griese, William A., Milan, to Hernandez, Yexarel A. Martinez, Moline; 154 31st Ave., Moline; $126,000.

Harvey, Richard J. and Phyllis J., East Moline, to Becker, Alexandria A. and Justin M., Taylor Ridge; 11628 81st St. W., Taylor Ridge; $374,000.

Mora, Shaye, Rock Island, to Barr, Brian D. and Kavlee B., Rock Island; 3024 35th Ave., Rock Island; $190,499.

Mosley Family Trust, Bettendorf, to King, Janis L. and Zachory M., Coal Valley; 604 E. 7th Ave., Coal Valley; $469,500.

Griffith, Larry H. and Patricia A., Port Byron, to ECT Enterprise Properties, Cordova; 1510 N. High St., Port Byron; $345,000.

Franck, David T. and Gail R., Sherrard, to Delcourt, Matthew, Rock Island; 2420 - 2422 27th St., Rock Island; $165,000.

Paul, John L., Harmon, Ill., to Gjorvad, Lee, East Moline; 3804 6th Ave., East Moline; $120,000.

Webster, Elizabeth R., Coal Valley, to Wrigleyville Enterprises, Davenport; 3252 N. Shore Drive, Moline; $139,000.

Caldwell, Mary, Moline, to Limkeman, Travis, Moline; 4039 12th St., Moline; $63,500.

Scott, Mary A., Hampton, to Cole, Anne E., Rock Island; 1202 42nd Ave., Rock Island; $184,900.

M3 Partnership, Silvis, to Avenue Plaza, Silvis; 1251 Avenue of the Cities, Silvis, retail establishment; $400,000.

Morton Drive Partners, Silvis, to Avenue Plaza, Silvis; 1211 Avenue of the Cities, Silvis, retail establishment; $1,600,000.

Beaver, Scott A. and Cheryl V., Maynard, Iowa, to Nelson, Broderic, and Strom, Jenna, Moline; 419 42nd St., Moline; $105,000.

Vanderlinden, Adam Keane, Moline, to Ferreyra, Kevin, Moline; 1900 31st St. A, Moline; $100,000.

Belman, Michael J. and Melissa C., Moline, to Dean, James and Kathy, Rock Island; 2112 32nd St., Rock Island; $178,000.

Massie, Stephen L., Denver, Colo., to Ketelsen, Lennis J., Moline; 940 17th St., Unit 2, Moline; $55,900.

Swift, Gary C. and Vickie A., trust, East Moline, to Parkinson, Mark L., trust, Moline; 2304 & 2306 10th St., East Moline; $80,000.

Behm, Roger L., estate, Geneseo, to Griffith, Larry and Patricia Ann, Port Byron; 714 N. Main St., Port Byron; $170,000.

Bain, Mary Jo, Davenport, to Nelson, Bruce A., Silvis; 335 8th St., Silvis; $70,000.

Tschappat, Duane, Illinois City, to Woller, Fred, Rock Island; 4422-4424 16th Ave., Rock Island; $89,000.

Underwood, Bobby W. and Petre D., Moline, to Wise, Jennifer Christine, East Moline; 2620 7th St., East Moline; $140,000.

Requet, David A. and Lynda C., Milan, to Fletcher, Stacey, Rock Island; 34 Wildwood Drive, Rock Island; $379,900.

Johnson, Donna R., East Moline, to Land, Mary, Moline; 1026 Arbor Drive, Moline; $197,000.

Kany, Michael, Aledo, to Manning, Rick L. and Flora A., East Moline; 102 Brakeshoe Ct., East Moline; $51,900.

Halverson, Joanne R., trust, to Apple Valley, Minn., to Lindberg, David P., trust, Coal Valley; 10429 110th Ave., Coal Valley; $158,000.

Angel, Audra, Winston-Salem, N.C., to Bambauer, Hunter, Coal Valley; 143 E. 4th St., Coal Valley; $130,000.

Madison, Susan F., Illinois City, to Hartwick, Kyle J., Andalusia; 708 3rd St. E., Andalusia; $147,500.

Skoglund, Evelyn, Coal Valley, to Riley, Joseph, Moline; 5228 11th Ave. B, Moline; $120,000.

Huyten, William C., Colona, to Huyten, William and Nancy, Coal Valley; 5021 81st Ave. Ct., Coal Valley; $219,000.

Harris, Shawn and Rachel E., Geneseo, to Hammond, Liam, Dunedin, Fla.; 2228 25th Ave. & 2215 25th Ave., Rock Island; $230,000.

Reeh, Michael R., Rock Island, to Wallace, Chris L., Rock Island; 4018 29th Ave., Rock Island; $168,000.

Peterson, Mavis, Moline, to Darland, Jessica, Moline; 4734 20thAve., Moline; $174,900.

Christensen, Ruth C., estate, Coal Valley, to Kiefer, Steven and Sheree, East Moline; 1231 47th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $189,900.

Ford, Jordan M. and Kayla, Bettendorf, to Postel, Caleb, Coal Valley; 106 W. 23rd Ave., Coal Valley; $117,500.

Stokeld, Sylvia Diane, Denver, Colo., to Biles, Telacy, Moline; 1100 10th St., Moline; $415,000.

Nehlsen, Louella A. and Daryl W., Davenport, to Taber, Hannah, Rock Island; 1628 36th St., Rock Island; $92,000.

Quintanilla, Dante, Taylor Ridge, to Samuelson, Kurt and Julie, Taylor Ridge; 8303 140th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $275,000.

Stoneking, Patrick E., Illinois City, to Atwood, Kevin L., Taylor Ridge; 6401 95th Ave. Ct. W., Taylor Ridge; $208,000.

Williams, Antonio and Dolores, Moline, to Miller, Danielle M., Moline; 1025 14th Ave., Moline; $139,000.

Jensen, Dell W., Jr. and Jill E., Davenport, to Jackson, John, Rock Island; 3620 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $275,000.

Kearns, Luke and Jennifer, Hillsdale, to Wiedner, John E., East Moline; 553 29th Ave., East Moline; $240,000.

Gillman, Derek and Hannah, Moline, to Petersen, Ryan and Charlene, East Moline; 2140 6th St. Ct., East Moline; $105,000.

Stewart, Jessie, Wheatland, Iowa, to Hartmann, Jonathan, Milan; 6208 21st St. W., Milan; $95,000.

Schmedt, Jason H., Atlanta, Ga., to Jamison, Chantae M., Coal Valley; 1100 E. 7th St., Coal Valley; $290,000.

Butcher, Robert L., Moline, to Coakley, Piper, Coal Valley; 112 E. 5th St., Coal Valley; $137,000.

Klockau, Christopher, Milan, to JAD Properties, Milan; 604 W. 9th Ave., Milan; $85,000.

Eagle Property Holdings, Moline, to Diercks, Eric J. and Emily R., Moline, 1830-1836 26th Ave., Moline; $170,500.

Naert, Shane R., Moline, to Enani, Diane K., Moline; 3069 4th St., Apt. 4, Moline; $69,000.

Auction Flippers, Frisco, Texas, to Shah, Nisarg, Mission Viejo, Calif.; vacant land, Silvis; $310.

Templeton, David Alan, Chicago, to Lewis, Jennifer M, East Moline; 436-440 17th Ave., East Moline; $86,000.