Rock Island and Henry County real estate transactions for Sept. 4, 2022

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Nyert, Anthony D. and Constance A., to Washburn, David M., 926 Kent St., Kewanee; $92,000.

Jennings, Jeffrey W. and Lindsey A., to Stropes Properties, 1004 4th St., Orion; $25,000.

Reddy, Philip M. and Nanlee S., to Galvin, Johnathan P. and Karli A., 1414 10th St., Orion; $169,000.

Dragolovich, Elizabeth K. and Jerry L., to Brakken, Joel C. and Whiteny O., 12 Autumn Creek Drive, Coal Valley; $519,000.

Pereda, Alberto, to Maravillo, Isaias, 326 W. 6th St., Kewanee; $38,000.

Lozoria, Jesus and Candelaria, to Herrera, Maria Delosangeles, and Herrera, Ernesto Favela, 711 N. Walnut St., Kewanee; $20,000.

Fortman, Jeffrey D., and Parsons, Stephanie I., and Donald D. Fortman Estate, to Rumbold, Timothy J., 511 S. Cottage St., Kewanee; $84,000.

Cummings, Christina M./ Thompson, Christina, to Hines, Patrick, 422 Rice St., Kewanee; $8,000.

Bishop, David Jr., and Gonzalez, Alejandrina, to Blad, Yasmy, 910 N. Walnut St., Kewanee; $25,000.

Poremba, Chester J., to Miller, Amy Jo, 216 7th St., Colona; $109,000.

Performance Realty Homes, to Roberts Group Holdings, 117 5th St., Colona; $12,000.

VanRycke, Damon, to McDowell, Deryk, 418 E. Park St., Geneseo; $94,000.

Fleming, Michael L., to Tracy, Barbara J. and Eric L., 1308 4th St., Orion; $139,000.

Duncan, Brandon and Michelle, to McDaniel, Chad, 437 Wilshire Drive, Colona; $205,000.

McCord, Steven D. and Amanda M., to Wagler, Melisa M. and Christopher T., 31 Deer Court, Geneseo; $245,000.

Spanton, Rockford L. and Ruth A., to Houston, Jonathon J., 212 S. Poplar St., Cambridge; $80,000.

Stone, Brian R. and Cynthia, to Porter, Daniel W., and Russell, Abby N., 270 Melrose Drive, Colona; $165,000.

Stewart, Isaac J., to Donsbach, Scott, 145 E. Church St., Kewanee; $100,000.

Virtue Farms, to West Grant Development, rural route, Kewanee; $2,265,500.

Werkheiser, Bradley R. and Lindsay A./ Mino, Lindsay A., to Farmer, Elizabeth A., 214 N. Center Ave., Galva; $65,000.

Anderson, Jeffrey L.; McDowell, Jennifer L.; Anderson, Dana L., to McCandless, Amanda N., 162 W. 5th Ave., Woodhull; $58,000.

Gregory, Jack L. and Patricia A., to Petty, Nolan W. and Ted R., 320 and 324 Main St., Galva; $50,000.

Pearce, Jason M. and Jennifer L., to Babcock, David G. and Laura L., 318 E. Palace Row, Geneseo; $175,000.

Potter, Lauren, and Heying, Karen J., to Murray, John and Richard, S. Grove St., Kewanee; $13,500.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Kazenske, Juanita M., estate, Colona, to Murphy, Larry H. and Linda L., Silvis; 1415 Crosstown Ave., Silvis; $185,000.

Griffiths, Richard Anthony and Violeta, Biloxi, Miss., to Moninski, Octavian Q., Rock Island; 1715 65th Ave. W., Rock Island; $115,000.

Timber Ridge Apartments, Coal Valley, to JZ Moline 70, Clifton, N.J.; 2104 18th Ave., Moline, 70 unit apartment building; $4,200,000.

Gunneman, Collin J., and Mendoza, Adriana, 1324 23rd Ave. Ct., East Moline; $160,000.

Fetter, Monica A., trust, Moline, to Thompson, Todd and Leslie, Rock Island; 34 Chippiannock Place, Rock Island; $425,000.

The Verbeke Family Trust, Moline, to Freeman, Zachary C. and Christina A., Moline; 1735 44th St., Moline; $239,900.

Bowles, Claris Ann, Tampa, Fla., to Moran, Daisy C., Moline; 2008 44th St., Moline; $120,600.

Benner, Melodee L., Glenwood, Md., to Loechner, Ellen M., Rock Island; 2037 28th St., Rock Island; $95,000.

Crossroads Christian Church, Moline, to Thorton, Lashonda, Miramar, Fla.; 1820-1822 7th Ave., Silvis; $130,950.

M & N Investments of the QC, Coal Valley, to Kerr, Shawn and Amy, Andalusia; 4.02 acre vacant lot, Andalusia; $32,000.

Wickersham, Selita N., Moline, to Mayorga, Javier and Yaneli, Moline; 2042 3X Ave., East Moline; $42,000.

Vogel, Colten, Milan, to Taylor, Willie, Moline; 3404 11th Ave., Moline; $219,700.

Owen, Jason M. and Sara A., Reynolds, to Schutters, Randy Allen, Reynolds; 301 N. Main St., Reynolds; $180,000.

Murphy, Bryce D., Peosta, Iowa, to Alohoetey, Datey, East Moline; 4006 1st St., East Moline; $163,000.

Crawford, Andrew Michael and Maria Victoria, Maxwell, Texas, to Kolbe, Sheila Gwyn, and Ahlgrim, Thomas, Rock Island; 30 Wildwood Drive, Rock Island; $340,000.

Lane, Wanda Therese, trust, Bowling Green, Ky., to Ramos, David, and Skinner, David, Moline; 211 8th St., Silvis; $42,000.

Tinsman, Elizabeth Meinert, trust, Bettendorf, to AV8, LLC, Timothy, Davenport; 107 18th St., Rapids City; $211,000.

Shemek, Flavian and Patricia, Coal Valley, to Suiter, Colin and Katharine, Moline; 1809-1822 17th St., Moline; $110,000.

Jannes, James C., trust, Davenport, to Martinez-Rodriguez, Joel, Moline; 2531 7 1/2 St., East Moline; $211,000.

Hazen, Dane, Parrish, Fla., to Houzenga, Ashley, Moline; 4208 13th Ave., Moline; $209,900.

Frakes, Connor B., Muscatine, to Martin, Joshua and Heather, Illinois City; 24504 124th Ave. W., Illinois City; $198,000.

Holm, Thomas Lee and Kelly D., Lewisburg, Ky., to Swanson, Kenneth, Coal Valley; 7319 106th Ave., Coal Valley; $354,700.

Speak, Arthur M. and Lauri L., Taylor Ridge, to Crawford, Jacob, Milan; 469 5th St. E., Milan; $100,000.

Littig, Penny, Hampton, to Scott, Richard and Sarah, Grand Island, Neb.; 853 1st Ave., Hampton; $125,000.

Fancher, Charee D., trust, Moline, to Veezy, LLC, Moline; 1927 29th St., Moline, hair salon; $110,000.

Central Illinois Real Estate Holdings, Peoria, to Granado, Emmett, Moline; 3913 4th Ave. B., East Moline; $10,000.

Central Illinois Real Estate Holdings, Peoria, to Granado, Emmett, Moline; 17109 10th Ave., Carbon Cliff; $10,000.

Delcourt, Matthew C., Rock Island, to Menke, Jacqueline, Moline; 1050 25th Ave. Ct., Moline; $114,000.

Ramos Family, trust, East Moline, to Home, Carolyn, Moline; 1309 17th St., East Moline; $60,000.

Sorensen, David, Davenport, to Sorensen, Catherine, Moline; 1601 16th St., Moline; $99,000.

Dunn, Eleanor, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., to Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge; 1215 19th St., Rock Island; $32,000.

Murphy, Larry H. and Linda L., Silvis, to Ohlsen, Scott W. and Lisa R., Moline; 3318 7th St., Moline; $225,000.

Healy, William E. and Evelyn A., Rock Island, to Alimasi, Asukulu, Rock Island; 915 20th St., Rock Island; $75,000.

DJ PROPS, Scottsdale, Ariz., to SFR3-040, New York, N.Y.; 1169 26th St. A, Moline; $352,500.

Worsey, Hallie McNamara, San Diego, Calif., to State of Illinois, Department of Natural Resources, Real Estate Services & Consultation; 1420 47th Ave., Rock Island, Blackhawk State historic site; $250,000.

Wirz, Joyce J., Moline, to Vruble, Jason, Moline; 1121 39th St., Moline; $118,000.

Tapia, Jorge and Rhonda, Port Byron, to Moran, Blanca, Moline; 830 15th Ave., East Moline; $126,000.

Sunset Villa, Bettendorf, to Deines, Cole J., LeClaire; 811 1st Ave., Hampton; $370,000.

Jakubowicz, Melissa, East Moline, to Smith, Jenette Rene, Moline; 2811 15th St. A, Moline; $107,000.

Bartenhagen & Rogers Investment Properties, Muscatine, to Derry, Taylor Kay, Rock Island; 724 24th Ave., Rock Island; $50,000.

Green, Carrollton H. and Edna, Coal Valley, to Patz, Thomas, and Jasper, Hannah, Coal Valley; 141 W. 2nd St., Coal Valley; $83,000.

Crose, Jason, Muscatine, to Nylin, Ricard Allen, Blue Grass; 4310 26th Ave., Rock Island; $78,000.

Taube, Ryan and Marley, Osco, to Noe, Alison, Moline; 1820 33rd St., Moline; $120,000.

Scott, Zachary M. and Kayla, Colona, to Rich, Matthew, Silvis; 2411 10th St., Silvis; $129,000.

Kugler, Eric W. and Tracey M., Andalusia, to Murray, Kathleen, Coal Valley; 10419 133rd St. Ct. W., Taylor Ridge, 7.56 acre land/lot only; $99,000.

DAERON, LLC, Rock Island, to Pierce, Carly Nichole, Milan; 2828 56th Ave. W., Milan; $175,000.

Skaggs, Evelyn, trust, Geneseo, to Lindahl, Elizabeth, and Kinser-Lindahl, Amber, Morton Grove, Ill.; 3604 11th Ave., Rock Island; $105,000.

Fincher, Bradley K. and Amy M., Rock Island, to Wolfram, Scott and Tamara, Rock Island; 4311 12th St., Rock Island; $148,500.

Meyers, Kimberly R., Moline, to Sheley, Thomas C., and Haugen, Mirranda, Hampton; 305 2nd Ave., Hampton; $87,000.

Ivey, Christine J., Urbandale, Iowa, to Bhosale, Shirisha, East Moline; 4709 11th St., East Moline; $116,000.

Kimbel, Marsha L., Rock Island, to Jacks, Danny A., Rock Island; 1703 24th St., Rock Island; $107,000.

Chance, Yvonne C., Lancaster, Calif., to Ewert, John and Colette, Rock Island; 3310 38th St., Rock Island; $185,000.

Van Acker, Kathleen, Bettendorf, to Cederoth Properties, Coal Valley; 1524 24th Ave., Moline; $21,000.

Van Acker, Michael, estate, Bettendorf, to Cederoth Properties, Coal Valley; 1524 24th Ave., Moline; $21,000.

Johnson, Rhonda, Bettendorf, to Polenske, H. Scott and Kristy L., Port Byron; 905 18th St., Port Byron; $67,000.

Fillman, Dale K. Colona, to River Valley Partners, Davenport; 322 16th Ave., Silvis; $97,000.

Freeman, Dakota, Moline, to Murphy, Aubrey, Moline; 1512 24th Ave., Moline; $99,700.

Camacho, Luis, East Moline, to Montag, Daniel J., Carbon Cliff; 322 N. 2nd Ave., Carbon Cliff; $132,000.

Krogman, Catherine M., Moline, to Krogman, Laken R., Moline; 1210 29th Ave. Ct., Moline; $50,000.

Duplexes, Kohler, Moline, to Sloan Properties, Moline; 3507-3509 37th St.; 3614-3616, 3610-3612, 3606-3608 35th St., Moline, 4 unit apartment building; $600,000.

Kohler Duplexes, Moline, to BMW Properties, Coal Valley; 3605-3607, 3609-3611, 3613-3615 35th St., 3411-3413 37th Ave., Moline, 4 unit apartment building; $600,000.

Neeziroski, Ramazan and Mihane, trust, East Moline, to Restaurants 309, LLC, Port Byron; 1718 2nd Ave., Rapids City; $400,000.

Rice, Keith, Rock Island, to Taylor, Vanessa, Rock Island; 2800 38th St., Rock Island; $150,000.

Matykiewicz, Louis F., estate, Orion, to Castro, Amber L., Rock Island; 1337 21st Ave., Apt. 3D, Rock Island; $108,000.

Dalmasso, Terry D. and Mary M., Silvis, to Krogman, Susan and Gregory, Rock Island; 3532 41st Ave., Rock Island; $228,000.

Sunner, Judi A., estate, Murfreesboro, Tenn., to Andrews, Seth, Moline; 2815 53rd St., Moline; $122,000.

Gilbert, Melow, estate, Bettendorf, to Paulsen, Bryan, and Rickertsen, Darwin, Rock Island; 3431 20thSt. Ct., Rock Island; $160,000.

Palm, Raymond W., Rock Island, to Ayers, Marcus T., Rock Island; 1604 88th Ave. W., Rock Island; $150,000.

Vast Properties 2900, Savanna, Ill., to 2900 Waterfront Apartments, Bensenville, Ill.; 2900 River Drive, Moline, mixed use — (Res. & Comm.); $11,350,000.

Vast Properties 801, Savanna, Ill., to 801 Bend Apartments, Bensenville, Ill.; 801 Bend Blvd., East Moline, 72 unit apartment building; $8,650,000.

Stevens, Kirk, Muscatine, to Storjohahn, Sage, East Moline; 609 Island Ave., East Moline; $118,900.

Staken, Jeffrey J., estate, Port Byron, to Barber, Kyle Wesley, Cordova; 1219 Main Ave. Ct., Cordova; $165,000.

Pompeo, Michael A. and Cindy L., Galena, to Mack, Andrew, Coal Valley; 8006 48th St. Ct., Coal Valley; $288,750.

DeVine, Mary J., Rock Island, to Mettler, Jeffrey, and Sexta, Andrew, Rock Island; 4563 12th Ave., Rock Island; $138,000.

NSC Rentals and Leasing, Mercer Island, Wash., to Bowman, Reece J., Silvis; 1842 28th Ave., East Moline; $40,000.

Templeton, David Alan, estate, Chicago, to Calderon, Luis, East Moline; 1338 11th Ave., East Moline; $47,000.

Lindell, Sean P., Bettendorf, to Schultz, Elizabeth K., Moline; 1459 N. Shore Drive, Moline; $75,000.

Vestal, William J. and Mary M., Davenport, to Rasche, Emily R., and Schroeder, Lindsey S., Milan; 16621 2nd St., Milan; $305,000.

Lassuy, Loran L. and Maribel, Coal Valley, to Mehuys, Adam and Anita, Coal Valley; 10908 95th St., Coal Valley; $303,000.

Grabosch, John; Grabosch, James, and Grabosch, Jerry, Rock Island, to Miles, Markyia Williams, Rock Island; 2214 32nd St., Rock Island; $134,000.

Bisland, Robert M., Taylor Ridge, to JPTP, Moline; 11 Properties; Parcel 1: 612 34th St., Rock Island; Parcel 2: 4200 6th Ave., Rock Island; Parcel 3: 4226 7th Ave and 710-712 43rd St., Rock Island; Parcel 4: 3406 6th Ave., Rock Island; Parcel 5: 4204 6th Ave., Rock Island; Parcel 6: 1548 30th St., Rock Island; Parcel 7: 3408-3410 6th Ave., Rock Island; Parcel 8: 4224 7th Ave., Rock Island; Parcel 9: 2418-2420 8 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; Parcel 10: 3414 6th Ave., Rock Island; Parcel 11: 2739 6th Ave., Rock Island; $1,300,000.

Quiet Capital, Davenport, to Foltz, Thomas R., Parker, Colo.; 801 4th Ave., Rock Island; $70,000.

Meyers, Barbara J., trust, Moline, to Hendricks, Kyle Gregory, and Denys, Tabitha Larae, East Moline; 475 26th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $249,900.

3D Visionz, Davenport, to Scott, Brandon, Moline; 1548 29th Ave., Moline; $137,900.

Clifton, Michael G., Moline, to Cornett, Charles, Moline; 2918 11th Ave. C, Moline; $120,000.

Leihsing, Peggy and Christopher, Coal Valley, to Adams, Tessa and Katherine, Moline; 2321 48th St., Moline; $120,000.

Anderson, Jacob M. and Rachel, Moline, to Gillman, Derek, Moline; 729 24th Ave. Ct., Moline; $292,500.

Brandt, Helen M., trust, Silvis, to Ashpaugh, Geraldine, Moline; 3135 4th St., Unit 3135, Moline; $80,000.

Cleaver, William L. and Judith Ann, Port Byron, to Gross, Thomas Lee, Rock Island; 8806 Ridgewood Road, Rock Island; $199,500.