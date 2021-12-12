Rock Island Auction Company expanding operations to the Lone Star State

The Rock Island Auction Company is expanding its antique collectible firearms sales operations to the Lone Star State.
Company President Kevin Hogan said the planned expansion would include the purchase of a former Walmart, 3600 Harwood Road, Bedford, Texas, as well as an adjacent strip shopping center.
“Our due diligence period ends at the end of December; we won’t close on the property until January,” Hogan said.
Hogan stressed this is an expansion into the big market for antique collectible firearms that the State of Texas affords. The company is not leaving Rock Island, he said.
“Rock Island has been fantastic to us,” he said.
In fact, Hogan said: “We’re actively hiring. We would hire 30 people tomorrow just like anybody else.”
The Rock Island facility currently is 150,000 square feet in two buildings with one being used for storage.
Hogan said the company had been looking to expand into other states, including Iowa.
But for antique firearms sales, Texas is a hot market, and it didn’t take Hogan and his father, Patrick Hogan, who started the business in 1993, to recognize the business potential of the Lone Star State.
They’ve taken several trips to scope out a few places, but they couldn’t find the right spot until they talked to city leaders in Bedford.
Bedford is just west of Arlington and east of Fort Worth, and offers a central location from which to serve the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex area, as well as the rest of the state. The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex has a population of about 7.9 million people, according to the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts website at comptroller.texas.gov.
Talking to Bedford’s city leaders, Hogan said: “They wanted us there. We’re the biggest thing to happen to Bedford in a quarter-century.
“We wanted a true partner, and they’re all about us,” Hogan added.
“We needed to be in a bigger market and not abandon this market,” he said. “We’ll be conducting auctions here and there.”
The area of Bedford into which they are expanding needs a bit of revitalizing, Hogan said.
There are still designs to get done for the building that is about 89,000 square feet. The facility is expected to be complete in 2023.
However, Hogan said they’ll begin holding auctions down there as soon as it’s practical and slowly develop their business. Starting with a light crew, they hope to build up to about 155 full-time employees.
When it comes to growing the business of antique collectible firearms, he said. “Texas is where we need to be.”