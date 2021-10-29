Ruhl & Ruhl in Moline to host Dog-O-Ween on Saturday

STAFF
People and their pups can visit Ruhl & Ruhl in Moline on Saturday for live music, fun and free food, and a chance to win prizes in a costume contest, according to a news release.
Dog-O-Ween will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Ruhl & Ruhl's Moline office, 1701 52nd Avenue.
People and their pups are encouraged to attend in costume.
Every costumed dog will have its photo taken and be entered into a costume contest. The photos will be posted on the company's Facebook page, where voting will occur on Halloween.
The dog with the most votes wins, and its owner will be interviewed for a story on ruhlhomes.com, and receive $200.
The winner will be announced Nov. 1.
