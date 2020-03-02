Serving up success: This community kitchen in Bettendorf helps chef entrepreneurs realize a dream

The apple-pie aroma from Out On A Limb Pie Company could start mouths watering in a nano-second.

Juli Hurley of Davenport is the force behind Out On a Limb, a business that sells baked goods in cleverly designed boxes with an “Open for your happily ever after” invitation on the side.

Hurley prepares her pies in a state-of-the-art commercial kitchen in Bettendorf. She is among the first entrepreneurs part of the new Chez Prez Community Kitchen, 806 40th Ave.

Chef owner James Preszler saw a need for a fully licensed commercial kitchen for rental in the Quad-Cities.

“I had heard about the concept in bigger cities,” said Preszler, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America.

The former executive chef at Davenport Country Club, the son of Jay Peszler, a Deere & Co. executive, got his taste, if you will, for the culinary world when he lived overseas.

At one point, the family lived in a small hotel in Germany, and he was allowed to hang out in the kitchen with the chefs. “I fell in love with it,” he said. “I got to try all these wonderful dishes and foods.”

He is the former owner of Café Express, 1507 E. Locust St., Davenport, which he sold.