Serving up success: This community kitchen in Bettendorf helps chef entrepreneurs realize a dream

The apple-pie aroma from Out On A Limb Pie Company could start mouths watering in a nano-second.
Juli Hurley of Davenport is the force behind Out On a Limb, a business that sells baked goods in cleverly designed boxes with an “Open for your happily ever after” invitation on the side.
Hurley prepares her pies in a state-of-the-art commercial kitchen in Bettendorf. She is among the first entrepreneurs part of the new Chez Prez Community Kitchen, 806 40th Ave.
Chef owner James Preszler saw a need for a fully licensed commercial kitchen for rental in the Quad-Cities.
“I had heard about the concept in bigger cities,” said Preszler, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America.
The former executive chef at Davenport Country Club, the son of Jay Peszler, a Deere & Co. executive, got his taste, if you will, for the culinary world when he lived overseas.
At one point, the family lived in a small hotel in Germany, and he was allowed to hang out in the kitchen with the chefs. “I fell in love with it,” he said. “I got to try all these wonderful dishes and foods.”
He is the former owner of Café Express, 1507 E. Locust St., Davenport, which he sold.
As he began to do research about community kitchens, he asked around about what kind of facility might be a good fit for the area.
Iowa, he said, is a “cottage-license state: If you want to sell food you prepare out of your own home, you need a “cottage license.” (Illinois has different regulations, he said. “You can’t prepare food at home. It has to be prepared in a licensed kitchen.”
He compares the 1,250-square-foot facility to a laboratory, “and I’m the culinary landlord.” The kitchen has an attached garage area, Preszler said. It is useful in a number of ways — for example, a caterer can move a vehicle in and out easily for loading or unpacking.
All tenants must apply for individual licenses and inspection, Preszler said.
The first thing you'll notice when you walk in — besides the smell of baking pies, if you're lucky enough to be on hand when Hurley is — is gleaming stainless steel.
Among appliances are a double-stack convection oven, vacuum sealer, a deep-fat fryer and a six-burner gas range. “Hands-down, it’s the cleanest kitchen in the Quad-Cities,” he said.
Preszler interviews each potential tenant so he has an idea of equipment they will need. Also, depending on what tenants prepare, he can match them so their food prep complements each other.
"It's kind of cool watching the tenants cross-pollinate with each other," He said.
Hurley says the kitchen has provided her a means to have a business “fulfilling a dream I thought would never become a reality,” she said. “It’s capitalizing on a skill I naturally have. “What I’m actually doing is bringing new life to a dying art.”
She sells both unbaked and frozen pies, all of which she names — “Once Upon an Apple,” for example.
With some help, she once baked 72 pies in two days’ times."Every bit of the filling and every pie is from scratch," she said.
While Hurley takes her pies from the oven, Chad Cushman, better known as “The Crepe Guy,” comes in to fetch what he has prepared.
“For people in this line of work, this kitchen makes things easier,” Cushman said. “It makes things accessible.”
In the summer, Cushman works out of a truck. But “Everything is out of here in the winter,” he said.
In the meantime, more tenants have signed on, and Preszler has some tasty notions about how the kitchen can expand, including interactive cooking demonstrations.
In May, he plans to have a street party with his tenants, who will prepare their specialties, in a huge celebration.