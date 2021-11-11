Some Deere workers are turning to temp jobs to survive the strike

Deere employs 3,950 people across the four Quad-Cities plants, according to Deere statistics. The company also works with 301 suppliers in the Quad-Cities and spends $783 million in transactions with those businesses. With the ongoing strike, Swenson said the Quad-Cities economy is going to struggle with families having decreased disposable income and suppliers not maintaining the same levels of production. However, workers on strike taking up temporary jobs can help alleviate some of the financial pressures.

“Anything that striking workers can do to bring in pay beyond their strike pay is going to be beneficial to their households, most importantly, but also beneficial to the economy,” Swenson said. “That's going to be money that's going to be spent locally.”

Although there is a possibility some workers will stay with the new jobs and not return to Deere, Swenson said it is unlikely because of the competitive wages and benefits Deere offers.

“We've seen this on longer strikes, it wears down the strikers over a period of time out of necessity. They have to take second jobs, even if the strikes are resolved,” Swenson said. “That's a risk that the union has, it's also a risk that the company has from a prolonged strike because every time you lose a worker, you lose a bundle of skills that add value to your plant that have to be replaced.”