Some Quad Cities parents soon to receive federal tax credit

The monthly payments also facilitate more economic growth for the regional economy, according to Swenson.

“All of that money gets spent every month. And it gets spent on the basics, it gets spent on Main Street items, so most of that money gets spent in the local economy,” Swenson said. “The flow of money comes in and has a multiplier effect anytime you have a boost in federal spending, which boosts household income. Then it has a small multiplier effect in the local economy: a high fraction of that money is spent locally, and because that fraction of money is spent locally, it has a second round of stimulation in the economy as well.”

Karrie Abbot, chief operating officer of United Way of the Quad Cities, said according to the company’s 211 referral line — a call service that connect families to resources — many families experiencing financial difficulties struggle to pay monthly utility and rent expenses.

“We had many families that were impacted by COVID by either loss of jobs or the fact that they were not prepared before and that they didn't have savings built up,” Abbot said. “We really feel it. This will help or you know money into families that might be in situations like that.”