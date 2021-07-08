Some Quad Cities parents soon to receive federal tax credit

Most Quad-Cities parents can expect to receive the first installment of the Child Tax Credit on July 15.
About 90% of parents in the U.S. qualify for the tax credit, according to the IRS. The credit — funded by the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that was signed into law by President Joe Biden in March — is available to parents who are individual taxpayers who earn up to $75,000 per year, heads of household who earn up to $112,500 and married taxpayers or widows/widowers who make up to $150,000.
The total annual payments total $3,600 per child under the age of 6 and $3,000 per child between the ages of 6 and 17. Part of the payments will be dispersed monthly, with parents receiving $300 per child under the age of 6 and $250 per child between the ages 6 and 17 until December 2021. The rest of the payment will be delivered in a lump sum after parents file their 2021 tax return. The money will be delivered to parents through a direct deposit using the banking information that was reported from the prior tax season.
Families who are eligible but do not typically file a tax return can use the new Child Tax Credit Non-filer Sign-up Tool to receive payments.
The tax credit will help to offset hunger and homelessness, according to David Swenson, professor of economics at Iowa State University. Additionally, Swenson said monthly payments would assist families more effectively than just a lump sum payment because their needs are met in real time.
The monthly payments also facilitate more economic growth for the regional economy, according to Swenson.
“All of that money gets spent every month. And it gets spent on the basics, it gets spent on Main Street items, so most of that money gets spent in the local economy,” Swenson said. “The flow of money comes in and has a multiplier effect anytime you have a boost in federal spending, which boosts household income. Then it has a small multiplier effect in the local economy: a high fraction of that money is spent locally, and because that fraction of money is spent locally, it has a second round of stimulation in the economy as well.”
Karrie Abbot, chief operating officer of United Way of the Quad Cities, said according to the company’s 211 referral line — a call service that connect families to resources — many families experiencing financial difficulties struggle to pay monthly utility and rent expenses.
“We had many families that were impacted by COVID by either loss of jobs or the fact that they were not prepared before and that they didn't have savings built up,” Abbot said. “We really feel it. This will help or you know money into families that might be in situations like that.”
According to doxoINSIGHTS, a company that collects aggregate bill pay data, the average monthly utility bill in the U.S. is $316. The $3,600 annual payment for a child under 6 years old would cover 11 months of utility bills at this value. Or the $3,600 payment would cover three months of the average U.S. monthly bill for rent, at $1,062.
Abbot said many families also struggled to pay for child care.
Swenson said the tax credit would increase the probability that children would be in child care during the day.
“If you're unable to afford child care you can't go to work,” Swenson said. “It raises the likelihood that a parent can actually participate in the economy and work, so, there is a payback to society, both in terms of childhood development and well-being, as well as these kinds of credits are also worked to help stimulate employment among households.”