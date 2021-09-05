State of the unions: Unions represent tens of thousands of Quad-Cities workers, though numbers are declining

David Buller watched someone die on the job. Then his manager told him to get back to work.
“I'm sitting down with my head in my hands because I just watched a 30-foot piece of metal go through this guy's head,” said Buller, now the president of the Quad City Area Labor-Management Council (QCALM). “The ambulance wasn't even there and (my manager) was telling me to get my a-- back to work or he was going to fire me.”
Concerns about job safety after that incident, and unfair treatment from managers, is what pushed Buller to unionize his workplace in the 1990s after working there for over a decade. Despite fair treatment from management when he started at the factory, when profits dropped, employees were cut off from their insurance and “blackballed” for being injured on the job. That’s when Buller reached out to an organizer at the United Auto Workers Union (UAW).
“It was really about being treated more like a valued asset than a pair of hands and a back,” Buller said.
Buller worked with the UAW to draft a contract and discuss terms of negotiation with his employers. Eventually, the shop unionized, despite resistance from management, and created a contract that addressed employees' concerns.
Now Buller advocates for unions across the Quad-Cities through QCALM, which trains and educates employees and organizers in skills necessary to start labor unions and work in the trades.
But the challenges posed to labor unions have shifted since the '90s despite their mission remaining the same. On this Labor Day weekend, workers reflect on the state of organized labor in the Quad-Cities.
Unions' place in the workplace
Sean Nagel, union organizer and president of Local 81 Heat & Frost Insulators Union, says a lack of understanding of labor union’s goals in the workplace perpetuates a narrative that labor unions are bad for a company’s economic health.
“We're really here to help the working people, help the working class, to make sure that they get the proper pay and benefits that they deserve,” Nagel said. “Instead of all the money going to the owners, CEOs and those types of people.”
Labor unions fight for competitive wages for employees and often ensure benefits like health insurance, paid time off, injury protection, retirement plans and other programs. They can ensure a safer work environment for employees by requiring new protocols, union proponents say, and can provide legal representation when employees’ rights are violated.
Benefits are mostly accomplished through collective-bargaining contracts, where a union, and potentially a group of employees, work with company management to create a written deal that outlines benefits that all employees who work under that company must receive.
Historically, labor unions are responsible for establishing the eight-hour workday and 40-hour work week with overtime pay, establishing occupational safety laws, fighting for Child Labor Laws and advocating for other protections for workers.
Some unions, like Local 81, educate new members, like Jeremiah Gripe, to refine their skills.
Gripe spent the first seven years of his career as a non-unionized contractor without any benefits. Then Gripe was eligible to join Local 81. In addition to benefits like health insurance and a 401k, Jeremiah received job training through the union.
“It's a brotherhood,” Jeremiah said. “There's a better camaraderie amongst men and women that we work with.”
Ron McInroy is director of UAW Region 4 and touts safety improvements unions bring to the trades.
States with lower unionization rates experience higher rates of occupational fatalities because of fewer safety regulations, according to a study conducted at Harvard University.
McInroy said unionization made the workplace safer for marginalized populations by eliminating the race and gender pay gaps, as all employees doing the same level of work make the same wage.
“It eliminates that type of disparities that you have in normal places,” McInroy said. “It doesn't matter the race, gender or color of your skin. You have the same opportunity when you're inside the organization.”
Nevertheless, union membership across the country has declined. The drop coincides with income inequality increases across the U.S., according to Margaret Poydock, a researcher at the Economic Policy Institute who has studied labor unions. According to research from the EPI, deunionization impacted middle-wage earners the most but had little impact on high-wage earners, which greatly increased the inequality between the two groups.
But unions organizing for higher wages can help to remedy that, according to McInroy.
“There used to be a time where you could have a one-income household work 40 hours a week,” a UAW official said. “Union wages allow people to get closer to that.”
In the Quad-Cities area, according to Buller, companies seem to be more open to unionization, because of the area’s long history with successful labor unions.
The Quad-Cities Federation of Labor (QCFL) represents close to 70 union locals and over 30,000 union households in the area. These numbers don’t include union groups that aren’t affiliated with the QCFL, so the total numbers of union membership are higher than the values listed.
Labor union membership is declining
Labor union participation is at the lowest it has ever been in U.S. history. Since 1990, Iowa and Illinois have experienced a decrease in union membership of 47.5% and 28.8%, respectively, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Unions blame politicians seeking to curb union clout and generational pressure to attend college instead of pursuing a trade.
Companies are lobbying politicians to limit National Labor Relations Act protections and for restrictive laws that prevent workers from unionizing, said Poydock, the researcher at the Economic Policy Institute.
"Policies are enacted that really erode the collective-bargaining rights for workers," Poydock said. "It really shows that you know in order to rebuild a class and make sure that the working people get the pay that they deserve and have good working conditions, unions are an integral part of that."
Union organizers also say the push for young adults to go to college, rather than attend trade schools, is shrinking the trade job sectors, which in turn shrinks unions. Despite seeing a decline in labor union membership in both states, Iowa's decrease significantly outpaces Illinois.
Right to Work Laws
As an area straddling two states, the Quad-Cities highlights key differences in state laws that impact workers' ability to unionize.
Nagel said in Illinois all construction projects funded by city or state money, like repairs to public schools, were required to pay a basic minimum wage specific to labor unions. In Iowa, there is legislation that they must take the lowest bidding contractor, which makes it difficult for union shops to win the contract because of their higher wage prices.
Nonunionized contractors could create potentially dangerous situations, according to Nagel, because they don't have safety requirements like members of a labor union.
"These other companies have the ability to grab people off the streets with zero knowledge of the work that they do, zero safety training, and no drug tests or anything like that," Nagel said. "Then they have these individuals work on schools. They never do background checks even though their students and staff (are there) as well."
Nagel also contends unionized workers have more refined skills, so the quality of the build is better, and more cost effective in the long run.
Brian Atkins, business manager for Iron Workers Local 111, the union constructing the new Interstate 74 bridge, is trying to work directly with city councils to promote qualified local unionized workers over what he says is inexperienced, less expensive labor.
"It was the lowest bid; it wasn't the most qualified bid," Atkins said.
Atkins said the cheapest laborers often came from outside the Quad-Cities area, which negated the economic growth that would come from employing workers who lived in the area.
"They're not going to the same small businesses, they're taking their money home," Atkins said.
Iowa’s Right To Work Laws inhibit workers from organizing and contribute to the rapidly decreasing union membership across the state, union leaders say.
“The legislation truly means, in my opinion, the right to work for less,” Nagel said.
The Right to Work Act primarily prohibits unions from making security agreements in the workforce, so they cannot require all employees at a company to pay union dues. That means less funding for unions and makes it more difficult to negotiate on behalf of workers.
PRO Act
Newly proposed legislation, titled the PRO Act, could return some power to unions, especially in Right to Work states, union leaders say.
The PRO Act would streamline union elections, restrict employers' intimidation tactics, fine companies that break labor laws, reverse the impact of the Right to Work act, and enforce other elements that would strengthen union support in the workplace.
“Anything that we can bargain at a table can be taken away with the swipe of a pen, and the ballot box is tied directly to the breadbox, and we’ve known that forever,” McInroy said. “That's why the PRO Act is important.”
With legislative support, labor leaders see the potential to break the steady decline seen over the last 20 years, according to Nagel.
“I try to educate people to the fact that these companies can pay them more and they essentially deserve better,” Nagel said. “The only reason that the companies are making money is because of the labor that these individuals do on a daily basis.”