Steelworkers union will meet Thursday in Bettendorf to authorize possible strike against Arconic

The United Steelworkers Local 105 union confirmed its members will meet Thursday in Bettendorf for a vote to authorize strike action against Arconic.

Talks are being held in Pittsburgh and the new contract will set wages and benefits for employees from four locations — Arconic Davenport Works in Riverdale and at locations in Lafayette, Ind.; Massena, N.Y.; and Alcoa, Tenn.

The current three-year contract was inked in July 2019 and expires May 15.

A Local 105 union guide said a strike-authorization vote does not mean the USW members at the four Arconic locations are planning for a strike.

"The negotiations continue and we hope to ratify a new contract soon," Local 105 guide Lee Shaffer said Monday. "We are essential workers — we were named essential. And we would like our compensation and benefits to reflect that we are essential workers."

Shaffer said the talks "have been slow" but the union "remains hopeful."

In a statement issued Monday, a representative from Arconic said the company is not surprised by the strike authorization vote.

"Arconic is aware that the USW plans to hold a strike authorization vote, which is a normal step in the bargaining process," the statement read. "We believe we can reach an agreement that is in the best interest of our employees and look forward to continuing negotiations at the bargaining table."

Members of Local 105 will have the opportunity to vote throughout the day Thursday at Bettendorf's Isle of Capri Conference Center.

Arconic supplies aluminum sheet, plate and extruded products to global customers in aerospace, automotive, commercial transportation, defense, industrial and building and construction industries, according to its website.

Arconic is the eighth-largest employer in the Quad-Cities with 2,400 union and nonunion employees, according to the company.

The company has undergone change in recent years. Known formerly as Alcoa, in 2016, that company split, forming Arconic Inc. for manufactured products and Alcoa Corp. for aluminum and other materials processing operations. In 2020, Arconic split, forming Howmet, an aerospace company, and Arconic.

The expiring contract provided annual general wage increases of 3.5% each year for an estimated 1,900 union members working at Arconic's Davenport location. It maintained or improved existing benefits, like supplemental unemployment and health care and retirement provisions for active employees. The agreement featured a $1,750 ratification bonus.

Last week, company officials announced revenue rose 31% to $2.2 billion year-over-year and was up 2% from the prior quarter. It reported adjusted earnings of $205 million for the first quarter, an increase of 15% year over year, driven by higher aluminum prices, ongoing recovery in aerospace, a ramp-up in packaging sales in the United States and increased spending on non-residential construction in North America. But net income fell to $42 million in the first quarter of 2022 — or 39 cents a share — from $52 million, or 46 cents a share, compared to the same quarter last year, falling short of analyst expectations.

Recent labor negotiations at two of the area's other largest employers were settled after union members went on strike.

More than 10,000 members of the United Autoworkers union nationwide settled a five-week strike against John Deere Co. on Nov. 17, 2021, after agreeing to a six-year deal that included an immediate 10% raise, an $8,500 signing bonus and raises in the third and fifth years of the contract.

Over 400 members of the Machinists Local 388 and Local 1191 reached a five-year deal with Davenport's Eaton-Cobham Mission Systems after a strike that lasted nearly a month.

Editor Tom Barton contributed to this story.

