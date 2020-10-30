Sterilite expansion to add 100 workers to Davenport facility in 2021

Sterilite Corporation is planning a major production expansion at its new northwest Davenport facility located on Slopertown Road, the company has announced.

Sterilite will be installing new machinery and equipment to double its production capacity early in 2021. The growth in operations will create over 100 new jobs in maintenance, production and shipping roles, according to a news release from the company.

"Sterilite is proud of our team of over 350 employees who have successfully ramped up initial production in Davenport. We are excited to enter the next phase of our growth and to provide additional opportunities for people in our community," said Richard Klim, plant manager.

The 2.4 million square foot plant was constructed in 2017 and started production in early 2018.

To view available jobs and apply, click on the Careers link at www.sterilite.com

The company is currently hiring maintenance technicians, skilled trades and plastic injection molding supervisors.

Headquartered in Massachusetts, Sterilite is an 81-year-old family company that is the world’s largest producer of plastic injection molded products for the home.

Sterilite products, such as storage bins, laundry baskets and waste containers, are sold at large retailers such as Walmart, Target and Home Depot.

