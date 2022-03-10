Striking Davenport military contractor union workers 'staying strong' despite recent letter from management

A steady flurry of snow had just started to fall Thursday when Craig West walked up to his fellow members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 388 and Local 1191 standing on the picket line outside Eaton-Cobham Mission Systems.

The horns of passing vehicles blared. Men and women of the union cheered and waved their now-familiar black-and-white signs.

The strike was in Day 21 and West said — despite the union's rejection of the company's second offer on March 4 and news of contract and permanent replacement employees training at the Davenport site — his union was determined to "stay strong."

West was on the line just hours after an Eaton representative confirmed Kevin McKeown, senior vice president and general manager of the Eaton-Cobham site in Davenport, wrote a two-page letter to members of Local 388 and Local 1191.

Dated March 4 — the same day 97% of union members rejected Eaton's latest contract offer — McKeown said Eaton and the union " ... reached tentative agreements on health insurance, retirement benefits, and flexibility for you. Although the parties again did not reach a tentative agreement on general wage increases, the parties remained close."

McKeown then explained striking workers permanently replaced will not automatically be rehired after the strike and would " ... eligible for reinstatement only when a vacancy exists ..."

McKeown concluded the letter with an explanation of how striking workers could cross the picket line.

Katie Kennedy, Eaton Aerospace senior manager of global communications and marketing, confirmed the details of McKeown's letter.

"Eaton sent a letter to employees represented by the union last week informing them we would begin hiring permanent replacement workers," Kennedy said in an email. "We believe the workforce should have the information necessary to make informed decisions and that we have a responsibility to communicate directly with our employees to keep them updated. We are still in the process of hiring permanent replacements."

West said he thinks every union members knows " ... there will be some pressure."

"What we know is we are not replaceable," West said. "You can see it on our picket lines. Our morale is high. We are skilled workers who have trained hard and worked hard. We deserve what we're asking for."

John Herrig, directing business representative for District 6 of the IAMAW, declined to comment. Earlier this week he said the union had "no comment" on Eaton's decision to train contract workers.

Herrig said the union and Eaton had reached an agreement to meet March 15, but "now it appears the company is unwilling to meet face-to-face until March 22."

More than 400 Eaton-Cobham union employees represented by IAMAW Local 388 and Machinist Union Local 1191 hit the picket line just after midnight on Friday, Feb. 18 after more than 98% of the membership voted down a proposed three-year contract from the company.

Eaton, a multinational power management company headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, announced June 1 it had completed its purchase of Cobham Mission Systems, described as a leading manufacturer of air-to-air refueling, life-support, fuel inerting, space propulsion and missile actuation systems, primarily for defense markets. Cobham has a workforce of approximately 2,000 people and manufacturing facilities in the United States and United Kingdom.

