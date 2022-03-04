Striking machinists reject Davenport military contractor's latest contract offer

Members of a machinist union overwhelmingly rejected the latest contract offer from Davenport military contractor Eaton-Cobham Mission Systems.

According to a news release from the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 388 and Local 1191, 97% of those members who attended Friday morning's meeting voted against the company's latest offer.

The vote came just one day after a representative from Eaton Aerospace said replacement workers will be hired at the Davenport facility.

"If Eaton’s belief was that support within the two bargaining units is waning after two weeks on the strike line, this vote outcome should answer that question," said John Herrig, directing business representative for District 6 of the IAMAW.

Eaton Aerospace senior manager of global communications and marketing Katie Kennedy reiterated the company thought the two sides were close to an agreement before the strike.

"As we’ve said before, we were surprised that some of our employees decided to strike, especially since Eaton and the union were so close to a deal at the time the union chose to strike," Kennedy responded in an email. "The parties reached tentative agreements to provide more vacation, greater scheduling certainty and flexibility, additional leave, and an agreement on retirement and health care plans."

According to the IAMAW news release, Eaton's latest proposals changed in structure from a three-year agreement to a five-year agreement. The union said the length of the new deal "was never at issue from the onset of negotiations."

"Once again, this was voted down on the issues of health care, retirement and wages," Jeremy Vercautren, Local 388 committee member, said in the union's news release. "It is questionable that this proposal was any different than the last proposal and our membership saw right through that."

More than 400 Eaton-Cobham union employees represented by IAMAW Local 388 and Machinist Union Local 1191 hit the picket line just after midnight on Feb. 18 after more than 98% of the membership voted down Eaton-Cobham's first offer.

Herrig said Eaton representatives put the start of more negotiations "sometime in the week of March 14th at the earliest."

Kennedy confirmed Eaton proposed dates for talks to continue.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.