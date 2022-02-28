Talks between Eaton/Cobham and Davenport workers expected to start Tuesday

Members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 388 gathered outside the entrances to Eaton/Cobham Mission Systems spent Monday morning waving new, handmade signs and showed off a bulletin board detailing the company's financial gains during 2021.
Morale is high, one union official said. So is hope, as talks between representatives of the striking workers and Eaton/Cobham are slated to resume Tuesday.
"Obviously, negotiations opening back up has given a lot of hope for our members," said John Herrig, directing business representative for District 6 of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. "We are eagerly awaiting the company's response. I know morale will remain high throughout this process."
More than 400 Eaton/Cobham union employees represented by IAMAW Local 388 and Machinist Union Local 1191 hit the picket line just after midnight on Friday, Feb. 18 after more than 98% of the membership voted down a proposed three-year contract from the company.
According to MarketWatch, the conflict in Eastern Europe has increased the share value of a number of defense contractors and aerospace firms. It reported last week the share value of Eaton Corp. "inched 0.67% higher to $150.31." Herrig said union representatives were uncertain how or if the conflict in Ukraine will affect contract negotiations.
Katie Kennedy, senior manager of global communications and marketing at Eaton Aerospace, declined to comment on any effects of the Ukraine situation.
"Employees at our Davenport facility are diligently working and we have every intention of fulfilling our customer commitments," Kennedy responded in an email. "Eaton's proposed contract is equitable and consistent with nationwide market trends and with our goal of attracting and retaining skilled workers."
Eaton, a multinational power management company headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, announced June 1 that it had completed its purchase of Cobham Mission Systems, described as a leading manufacturer of air-to-air refueling, life-support, fuel inerting, space propulsion and missile actuation systems, primarily for defense markets. Cobham has a workforce of approximately 2,000 people and manufacturing facilities in the United States and United Kingdom.
Eaton purchased Cobham for $2.83 billion, including $130 million in tax benefits.
According to the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, the Eaton/Cobham plant employs 950 people, not all of whom are union members.
Talks between representatives of the striking union workers and Eaton/Cobham are slated to resume Tuesday.