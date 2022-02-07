Tappa's Steak House celebrates 40 years in business

Tappa's Steak House has always been about home. From the owners to the employees to the customers, for decades the restaurant has served as a space for spending time with loved ones and great food.

Tuesday marks 40 years of Tappa's Steak House business, and owners Jan and Cliff Tappa are still opening their doors and arms to customers, old and new.

"Customers are our family, employees are our family," Jan Tappa said. "It's our love."

When customers stop by Tappa's on the weekend, they're likely to see Jan Tappa working in the front of the house. While Cliff Tappa hasn't been able to help in the restaurant due to health issues, he hopes to come back once he's healed up.

Both will be in attendance on Tuesday for the anniversary, along with a packed house of customers, family and friends. The restaurant is bound to be incredibly busy, Jan Tappa said, but it's nothing her and their team of employees can't handle.

"People say, 'When do you get to retire?' and I'm like, I don't know, when God tells me I'm done," Jan Tappa said. "When they take me out in a box, I guess."

Tappa's Steak House began as Sports Page, opened by Cliff Tappa's brother, who was killed outside the restaurant in 1981. Cliff Tappa, who helped his brother get a loan for the business, moved back from Arizona with Jan Tappa and officially reopened the restaurant in 1982. They renamed the Sports Page as Tappa's Steak House in 2005.

The restaurant has seen its share of hardships over the years, from issues with marketing and location to flooding and a pandemic. However, they've always had a loyal band of employees and customers willing to help out and keep Tappa's surviving and thriving.

"We've got pictures way back in the '80s when little kids would come in," Cliff Tappa said. "[Jan Tappa] would let them go back and wash the bar glasses since the bar was so low, we have pictures of them and now they're bringing their kids in."

Cid Bennett has worked at Tappa's Steak House for 39 years. She's always been treated like family, she said, and while things like the menu and look of the restaurant have changed over the years, its family-oriented atmosphere hasn't.

"People come and go and you just keep trying to keep up with the times," Bennett said. "You still see a lot of old faces and a lot of new faces, which is great."

As the restaurant's exterior is beginning to show its age a bit, the Tappa's are using funds from the city of Davenport for renovations. Through the Commercial DREAM Project, a city grant program for exterior repairs and rehabilitation, Tappa's Steak House will gain new siding, roofing, gutters, doors and windows.

Renovations will begin in April, and are definitely needed, Bennett said.

The inside, however, is looking almost-new for the anniversary. When the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, the Tappa's took advantage of the closed seating area to repaint the space and redo the front of the bar.

Over the years the Tappa's have looked at other areas to move the steak house, but they've always ended up staying on Rockingham Road. Jan Tappa said they must have been meant to stay where they are, in the building they began with.

"We're very blessed that we get to celebrate 40 years in that same location," she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.