'The cookies saved our business': Cookies & Dreams expanded by promoting connection throughout pandemic

Sellers said after Davenport’s flood of 2019, she was worried her restaurant wouldn’t survive through the upcoming winter and was looking for a way to diversify her business.

“Although our business wasn't flooded itself, we still were affected because the main access point to the village was closed for, I want to say almost three months,” Sellers said. “So we're looking at what we can do to diversify ourselves as we come into another winter. We're looking at our product mix and our top seller in the whole business is chocolate chip cookies.”

Initially, in January 2020, after deciding to create Cookies & Dreams, Sellers did pop-up sales of cookies in different areas of the Quad-Cities. Some of these sales would sell out in 20 minutes, according to Scheeder, so they decided to invest in a van. In February 2020, Cookies & Dreams signed a lease for their first brick and mortar location in Davenport.

While the construction for the Davenport location was underway, the cookie sales at Baked increased even after the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Scheeder. Some days cookie sales made up 75% of total transactions for the restaurant.