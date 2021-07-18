'The inquiries are almost nonstop': Quad-City wedding vendors struggle to keep up with demand

Brenneck started planning her wedding in 2019, but when her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer, she decided to push the wedding back a year. Six months later, the pandemic hit and made planning nearly impossible.

“We had six different guest lists,” Brenneck said. “Are we planning for a 30-person wedding, or our 180 that we want? Are we going to be able to have our family there, or is it only going to be us, the officiant, our parents and a witness?”

Along with the limited availability of vendors and differing COVID-19 regulations, pricing for services that involve exterior materials is unpredictable. Tariffs and shortages are tied to manufacturing complications during the pandemic, such as factory shutdowns that limited production and regulated quarantine and isolation periods for employees. These extra fees are intended to sustain companies that experienced financial losses during the pandemic.

Mary Jo Houck, event coordinator for Bridges Catering, said some weeks their prices jumped 30%.

“Egg rolls, for example, have been out of stock for two or three weeks,” Houck said. “But then, even if we can get them, because there's such a demand for them, the prices have just skyrocketed.”