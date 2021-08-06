'The sky’s the limit': John Deere to incorporate autonomous technology with Bear Flag Robotics

Bear Flag will remain headquartered in Silicon Valley while working with Deere. Farmers in California and Arizona are already using a limited amount of commercial vehicles with Bear Flag’s technology. The technology is meant for use on all size farms and a large variety of crops.

Leibfried said he spent the past few days meeting 30 Bear Flag employees.

“They are all in and we need people who are all in to solve these problems,” Leibfried said. “The sky’s the limit.”

Leibfried and Kovar were unable to release any information on the cost of the new technology and when it will be available to consumers. But Kovar said they are “considering the best approach to get this in as many hands as fast as possible.”

An autonomous product that is available to consumers today is the See & Spray. Created through a partnership between Blue River Technology and John Deere, the technology is able to identify weeds from plants and treat them accordingly.

Kovar said that these two autonomous technology partnerships have her looking forward to the future.

“It excited me to know that [John Deere] might be 185 years old," Kovar said, "but we are always changing and evolving."

