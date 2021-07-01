The TaxSlayer Center has been self-sustaining since it opened. But after a year-long shutdown, it's asking Moline for help.

Customizable, colorful lighting, improved conference and suite space, self-sanitizing escalator railings and touch-free bathrooms await fans as they return to the newly renovated TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
In the year the venue was closed by the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly $2 million was spent upgrading facilities of the 12,000-seat arena at 1201 River Drive.
But that work has spent down the venue's reserve funds, and TaxSlayer officials have asked for assistance from Moline's share of federal COVID-19 relief funds to help it reopen.
'It was the perfect time to do it'
Being forced to close for more than a year provided an opportunity, officials say.
“It was a perfect time to do it because we were shut down, prohibited from doing events, so we wanted to use the time wisely and get as much done as we could,” Scott Mullen, executive director of TaxSlayer, said.
The center allocated $1.4 million of its reserve funds for renovations during the pandemic, in the fiscal year that spanned March 31, 2020, to March 31, 2021.
They spent $610,223 to remodel the conference center and suites, and $545,733 to purchase an ice chiller, according to financial documents from the TaxSlayer Center.
Of the spending from reserve funds, $260,812 was specifically used for COVID-19-related updates for the building.
They limited touch points and increased fan experience by adding a mobile ordering platform that will reduce lines for food and drink purchases. The venue now operates on a cashless payment system, with ATMs that load balances onto a debit card instead of dispensing bills.
Continuous improvements
“We've always done our own renovations,” Mullen said. “All the money that the TaxSlayer Center makes goes into our reserves fund, and we just put it back into the building.”
From 2012 to 2017, the reserve fund was consistently close to $5 million, dipping to $3.5 million in 2016. From 2018 to 2019, it was back up to around $7.6 million.
From April 2019 to March 2020, TaxSlayer Center officials spent $2.3 million on capital improvements, ending the fiscal year on March 31, 2020, with $5.7 million in reserves.
Then the shutdown happened.
During the past year, the venue operated at a $3.2 million deficit because of out-of-pocket renovations, $2.6 million in general maintenance and paying a limited staff, all without revenue.
The reserve fund was down to $2.5 million as of March 31.
By summer's end, Mullen said the center’s reserve funds will be around $1.5 million, as they pay staff and get the venue back up to capacity.
Facing similar struggles, the Alliant Energy Powerhouse Arena in Cedar Rapids “reduced operating cost” during the pandemic in order to “keep the arena in budget,” according to Casey Drew, finance director of the city.
“The city maintains a reserve fund for the entire complex which as of today is approximately $2.5 million,” Drew said.
A self-sufficient venue
Mullen said he was proud to run a self-sufficient arena, separate from the city. The TaxSlayer last took state funding 10 years ago.
“Fortunately, up to this point, we've been cash positive,” Mullen said. “We haven't had to rely on taxpayer money, like most other arenas are part of our size and type.”
On June 22, TaxSlayer requested $800,000 from Moline’s $20.7 million share of COVID-19 relief funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
Mullen said $100,000 of that would help the center reopen and rehire laid-off employees without further depleting the center’s reserve fund.
“We are just trying to get people working again,” Mullen said.
The remaining $700,000 would be used to build a new outdoor dining and entertainment venue between the center and the Radisson Hotel. It could host local music on the weekends and serve lunch and dinner.
The TaxSlayer has already “earmarked” $750,000 from the Illinois Budget/Build IL Fund for that project, Mullen said.
Mullen said he was asking for Moline’s COVID-19 relief funds because “we’ve been hit as much as anybody.”
“We haven’t gotten hardly any money compared to what other places have gotten,” Mullen said.
The Peoria Civic Center requested and received $4 million from Peoria’s city council amid pandemic shutdowns, as reported by the JournalStar. The majority of the funding went to paying employees and maintaining the building.
Mullen said this funding would prevent taxpayers from contributing in the future — the city is obligated to fund any operating deficits at the arena.
The city's reaction
Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati said the city could spend COVID-19 relief aid as they saw fit, without predetermined industry allocations attached to the funding.
“It's not a first-come, first-served kind of situation,” Rayapati said. “What the council will do is sit down with our staff and with the strategic plan that's currently being finalized and make sure whatever decisions we make are tied to our strategic plan. That there's always a reasoning and core value that we hold that these decisions are connected to.”
Rayapati said a timeline for allocation of the relief funds hadn't been set.
“We've only just been presented the information, and we haven't had any further discussion about it since that council meeting,” Rayapati said. “Our calendar doesn't start back up until July 13 with meetings.”
“If we were to lose money, deplete our reserves then the city's taxes have to pay for us,” Mullen said. “We're driving revenue for the whole downtown area. If we're successful, everybody's successful.”
Economic impact
TaxSlayer generated more than $80 million in tourism revenue in 2019, according to Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad Cities.
Herrell said adding more “versatility” to the center with the outdoor area would attract more talent.
“I think anytime that we can invest capital into our venue assets and facility assets that are going to make the experience more positive and more relevant for consumers that's a good thing” Herrell said. “It gives us a competitive advantage against the people we're competing with every day to try to recruit events here.”
“It's a good use of that money instead of using for something that just goes away, or go to some private company that nobody can benefit from," Mullen said.