The TaxSlayer Center has been self-sustaining since it opened. But after a year-long shutdown, it's asking Moline for help.

Customizable, colorful lighting, improved conference and suite space, self-sanitizing escalator railings and touch-free bathrooms await fans as they return to the newly renovated TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

In the year the venue was closed by the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly $2 million was spent upgrading facilities of the 12,000-seat arena at 1201 River Drive.

But that work has spent down the venue's reserve funds, and TaxSlayer officials have asked for assistance from Moline's share of federal COVID-19 relief funds to help it reopen.

'It was the perfect time to do it'

Being forced to close for more than a year provided an opportunity, officials say.

“It was a perfect time to do it because we were shut down, prohibited from doing events, so we wanted to use the time wisely and get as much done as we could,” Scott Mullen, executive director of TaxSlayer, said.

The center allocated $1.4 million of its reserve funds for renovations during the pandemic, in the fiscal year that spanned March 31, 2020, to March 31, 2021.

They spent $610,223 to remodel the conference center and suites, and $545,733 to purchase an ice chiller, according to financial documents from the TaxSlayer Center.