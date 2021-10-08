Theo's Java Club to enter a new chapter as owner temporarily closes shop, prepares to sell

When Theo Grevas woke up Thursday morning, a quiet calm came over him. The current owner of Theo's Java Club would usually be getting up and heading out to run errands and complete other tasks needed to keep the shop running, but that was no longer necessary.

He closed the doors of Theo's Wednesday night after operating it for 27 years, ending his chapter with the little coffee shop. Old friends and employees stopped by in its last hours, trading stories with Grevas and taking everything in one last time.

However, this doesn't mean the shop's story is finished.

"It will be a new era for someone else," Grevas said.

A potential buyer has entered a verbal agreement with Grevas to buy Theo's and the building, and they are currently working on paperwork to make it official. They plan to have everything settled within 30 days. The buyer will either buy the building outright or go with a six-month contract to operate the space to give more time to figuring out financial details, Grevas said.