Theo's Java Club to enter a new chapter as owner temporarily closes shop, prepares to sell

When Theo Grevas woke up Thursday morning, a quiet calm came over him. The current owner of Theo's Java Club would usually be getting up and heading out to run errands and complete other tasks needed to keep the shop running, but that was no longer necessary.
He closed the doors of Theo's Wednesday night after operating it for 27 years, ending his chapter with the little coffee shop. Old friends and employees stopped by in its last hours, trading stories with Grevas and taking everything in one last time.
However, this doesn't mean the shop's story is finished.
"It will be a new era for someone else," Grevas said.
A potential buyer has entered a verbal agreement with Grevas to buy Theo's and the building, and they are currently working on paperwork to make it official. They plan to have everything settled within 30 days. The buyer will either buy the building outright or go with a six-month contract to operate the space to give more time to figuring out financial details, Grevas said.
Another party is interested in entering a six-month contract to operate Theo's with their own products if the current deal falls through, Grevas said, and seeing how it goes from there. Grevas also has a contingency plan of beginning to auction off equipment at the end of the month if no one has bought the space or entered into a contract.
During this waiting period, Grevas is cleaning the space and taking out memorabilia and other items. He's had a lot of mixed emotions about closing the shop where he met so many people, but said it was the perfect time for him to move on.
After Theo's is fully off his hands, Grevas plans to take time traveling and being with his family, and work on his gardens. There may even be a book of stories about Theo's and what went on there in his future, he said.
"It's been a wonderful 27 years," he said.