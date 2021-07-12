'They have a soul and history:' Gran Sport Cycles gives vintage scooters new life

There’s no sign letting passersby know what’s in the tan, windowless building on W Third Street. Kris Hernandez isn’t trying to bring in customers; he’s busy enough without drawing people to the garage.

Inside, however, the scooter restoration business’ name is painted proudly on the wall by Hernandez himself: Gran Sport Cycles.

Packing the floor and a couple of the walls are vintage scooters. Some are gleaming, looking like they just left a showroom, while others are rusted and missing wheels. An engine sits on the workbench, just waiting to be tinkered with.

These vintage Vespa and Lambretta scooters have traveled from all over to Hernandez’s small space to be restored back to their former glory.

"I love bringing old things back, they have a soul and history," Hernandez said. "So that's why I choose to do what I do."

As one of the only people “dumb enough” to restore vintage scooters in the U.S., Hernandez joked, he’s got a waiting list of jobs that stretch over a year. Restoration usually takes months to complete, so he works on two or three at a time as he waits for different parts and other materials to come in from as far as Italy and Germany.