'They have a soul and history:' Gran Sport Cycles gives vintage scooters new life

There’s no sign letting passersby know what’s in the tan, windowless building on W Third Street. Kris Hernandez isn’t trying to bring in customers; he’s busy enough without drawing people to the garage.
Inside, however, the scooter restoration business’ name is painted proudly on the wall by Hernandez himself: Gran Sport Cycles.
Packing the floor and a couple of the walls are vintage scooters. Some are gleaming, looking like they just left a showroom, while others are rusted and missing wheels. An engine sits on the workbench, just waiting to be tinkered with.
These vintage Vespa and Lambretta scooters have traveled from all over to Hernandez’s small space to be restored back to their former glory.
"I love bringing old things back, they have a soul and history," Hernandez said. "So that's why I choose to do what I do."
As one of the only people “dumb enough” to restore vintage scooters in the U.S., Hernandez joked, he’s got a waiting list of jobs that stretch over a year. Restoration usually takes months to complete, so he works on two or three at a time as he waits for different parts and other materials to come in from as far as Italy and Germany.
Despite the long list of projects and the high price customers pay to have their scooters restored — $8,000 for a better-than-showroom restored Vespa and $10,000 for a Lambretta — Hernandez barely breaks even, and sometimes even loses money on the business.
Dean Wright, Hernandez's partner and owner of Wright Cycles in Moline, said scooter restoration is labor-intensive and pricey, so charging with profit in mind would drive customers away.
Wright met Hernandez through Wright's father, who saw Hernandez's wife's scooter parked and stopped to talk to her about it.
"If you charge what you really needed to to make an actual profit nobody would spend that kind of money to get something restored," Wright said.
The money doesn’t matter as much as the craft, though. Gran Sport Cycles is more of a hobby than a business, and Hernandez generally only works on vintage scooters because he enjoys them the most. He’ll occasionally also work on old motorcycles.
"I don't know why I do this other than love," Hernandez said.
Before Hernandez discovered scooters, his antique interests ran more towards hot rods and other cars. His wife wanted a Vespa, so Hernandez surprised her with one he built for her birthday. During the process of restoring the scooter Hernandez fell in love with their aesthetic and build.
When he's working on a scooter, Hernandez said he thinks about the people who worked on it before him, and the passion they put into it.
"It's more like being an artist, I suppose you can say," he said.
For many of the scooters Hernandez restores, the price he's charging people is more than it's actually worth, unless the machine is rare or limited-edition. However, the customers sending him their broken or derelict scooters love them as much as he does.
One scooter from 1957 waiting on Hernandez's floor for a mechanical restoration came from the family of a boy who bought it brand new in high school. He then died in a car accident, and the scooter was left in a barn for decades before the family sent it to Gran Sport Cycles.
It's histories like these that Hernandez cares about when giving these machines new life.
"These people love these things, and so it's worth it to them," Hernandez said.