This is how inflation is impacting the River Bend Food Bank and the 120,000 people it serves

Increased food costs, rising gas prices and supply-chain problems have led to a drop in donations at River Bend Food Bank in Davenport, which helps feed about 120,000 people across the region.

Donations typically account for 65% of the food bank's inventory. That’s dropped by 5%.

Retailers, factories and farmers who were reliable sources for donated food have cut back because food is in short supply.

"There's just less food in the stores," said Chris Ford, who sources food at River Bend. "Even the retail stores can't get food, and the food that they would typically donate, they are … re-purposing now because things are in such short supply."

Compounding the problems is a global spike in fuel prices.

"It's not only the food. It's the cost of fuel that makes it more difficult for people to get around," said Marie Ziegler, the food bank's interim CEO.

On Tuesday, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig visited River Bend as part of his 99 county tour. Solutions, he said, have to come from the national and global levels.

"The cost of transporting everything is of course up, because the cost of energy being up," he said. "And that's hitting the bottom line."

This is directly reflected by the number of those dependent on the food bank. After COVID-19, numbers began to trend down downward, but because of increased costs, they are right back up. In 2021, the facility distributed more than 20 million pounds of food; more than average.

"The dollar doesn't go as far and that impacts organizations like a food bank and a food pantry and the families that they serve," Naig said. "We are coming out of COVID where that demand on food pantries was very high, and unfortunately, that is continuing."

The River Bend Food Bank serves 23 counties across both Illinois and Iowa, and partners with more than 300 local pantries to provide food for distribution. With this higher demand for food comes more miles traveled for drivers.

That's putting even more pressure on people to donate food.

At the Davenport facility, Ford said about a quarter of the inventory came from a USDA program aimed at stocking food pantries. River Bend has been forced to buy food to supplement for the lack of donations.

Since last January, the food bank has lost out on 500,000 pounds of food orders because of a lack in supply, Ford said. Worse, the average cost of food per case has risen nearly 19%.

"Everyone is seeing that, (but) from a food bank standpoint, our dollars just don't go as far," Ford said. "As we get deeper into the supply chain, a lot of companies are going overseas to find things which exacerbates the problem."

