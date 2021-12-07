Tienda Mexicana Abarrotes Carrillo receives community support after fire

Christine Marcia, a regular at the restaurant who visits multiple times a week, said that when the building caught fire, she was notified by other community members. Because of her regular visits and relationship with the owners, other patrons asked her what they could do for the family. At first she didn’t know what to say. But then she created a GoFundMe.

“Within minutes I got the first donation, and it just worked from there,” Marcia said

As of Tuesday afternoon, the GoFundMe had raised $7,400 through 91 donations.

Marcia said the family was initially hesitant about accepting money from the community, but she convinced them to allow the creation of the fund under her supervision. The family found it challenging to accept donations because they worked tirelessly and independently to build their business, according to Marcia.

“They're constantly working on all the improvements that have happened,” Marcia said. “We know that they're growing.”

Between 2020 and 2021, the owners of Abarrotes Carrillo applied for over $200,000 worth of permits for renovations of the building. The most recent permit was for the installation of a fire sprinkler system.