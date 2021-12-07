Tienda Mexicana Abarrotes Carrillo receives community support after fire

Broken glass and charred wood littered the sidewalk Tuesday morning outside of the typically crowded Tienda Mexicana Abarrotes Carrillo, a popular Mexican restaurant and market at 903 W. 3rd St.
Firefighters were called to the establishment on Saturday evening to battle a fire. The fire got into the upper attic area and eventually broke through the shingles, spreading from the back to the front of the building. Rescue efforts and the fire caused substantial damage to the family-owned restaurant, including severe fire, smoke, and water damage.
The investigation into the fire is still ongoing, but an employee, who didn’t identify himself, said that the building's age could be a factor in why the fire was so severe on a livestream on the restaurant’s Facebook page Tuesday morning. The structure was built in 1900, according to Scott County Assessor's online records.
Abarrotes Carrillo workers were sweeping building debris and carrying damaged food items into a dumpster on Tuesday morning. The worker said some community members came to the building to assist in their clean up efforts.
“They are barely making a dent in cleaning up all the damage,” one worker said in the video, “but the community support has been amazing.”
Christine Marcia, a regular at the restaurant who visits multiple times a week, said that when the building caught fire, she was notified by other community members. Because of her regular visits and relationship with the owners, other patrons asked her what they could do for the family. At first she didn’t know what to say. But then she created a GoFundMe.
“Within minutes I got the first donation, and it just worked from there,” Marcia said
As of Tuesday afternoon, the GoFundMe had raised $7,400 through 91 donations.
Marcia said the family was initially hesitant about accepting money from the community, but she convinced them to allow the creation of the fund under her supervision. The family found it challenging to accept donations because they worked tirelessly and independently to build their business, according to Marcia.
“They're constantly working on all the improvements that have happened,” Marcia said. “We know that they're growing.”
Between 2020 and 2021, the owners of Abarrotes Carrillo applied for over $200,000 worth of permits for renovations of the building. The most recent permit was for the installation of a fire sprinkler system.
Although the owner’s 10 children live separate lives, whenever they are home they work in the restaurant, according to Marcia. Nine family members lived above the restaurant and grocery store and lost most of their belongings in the fire. Marcia said although insurance will cover some of the damages, it won’t pay for all the losses or gifts during the upcoming holiday season.
“I know this holiday is very important to them because they're very strong in their faith,” Marcia said. “Nine people lost every single thing they owned. All their clothing and everything and I just know what's going to take a long time to recover.”
Marcia attributes the outpouring of community support to the way Abarrotes Carrillo cares about their customers. When Marcia goes into the store she is always greeted with an “Hola amiga” and asked if she wants her usual order. If she orders takeout, Marcia said they know her phone number and write nice notes on the takeout containers.
“They're just really kind of an inspiration with their love for each other and their hard work,” Marcia said. “If you go there all the time you can see that they've grown from the work that they all do together to support each other.”