UAW, Deere tentative agreement offers improved wages and benefits compared to voted-down agreement

New hires would receive healthcare coverage after 30 days of employment on the first of the following month.

Retirement

Current and future union workers would be able to choose between the traditional plus and choice plus retirement plans.

Both plans offer a defined benefits pension, an increased multiplier for monthly pension for each year of service and all employees would fully own their pension after three years of service. The retirement bonus for both plans would total $37,500 for 10-24 years of service and $50,000 for 25 years or more.

The traditional plus plan’s post-retirement healthcare fund offers a cash balance savings at 2.5% for one to four years, 3% for five to 14 years, and 4% to 15 years and over. There will also be $2,000 worth of seed money per year of service.

The choice plus plan is offered to all post-97 employees. It includes a dollar for dollar 401(k) match up to 6% for 2022, then $0.70-$1 match for each year after. The specific match amount would be determined based on company profits. The company will also contribute 5% of employees’ annual wages to their 401(k).