UAW, Deere tentative agreement sees the return of a cost-of-living increase and a choice of retirement benefits

Base rate wage increases are the same as the rejected agreement, but cost of living adjustments (COLA) have been added to the new one.

For example, the base wage increase for a Level Four non-CIPP employee would equal about $1.67 at the end of the six-year contract, which would have been the total raise in the first agreement. With the COLA adjustment estimated at 2.34%, that worker's hourly wage of about $25.73 would increase to $28.30 with ratification. From there, hourly pay would increase by $5.09 over the course of the next six years.

The proposed COLA would adjust every three months with inflation. The first adjustment would be effective in December.

One Milan union member said the reinstatement of COLA was enough to vote in favor of the contract.

“It is a huge improvement over the first contract,” they said. “It checked boxes that were what caused me to vote no the first time.”

But a worker at Davenport Works didn't like that the increase is dependent on inflation rates, which are estimated by economists. They planned to vote no, because of the uncertainty that brings.