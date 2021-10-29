UAW locals employ increased safety measures after Milan worker's death

UAW picketers at the John Deere Moline Seeding Plant and Milan Parts Distribution Center gathered at their assigned gates wearing neon green vests over their sweatshirts and jackets Friday morning.
The green vests are part of new safety protocols to make the conditions at the strike sites safer after Richard Rich, a Local 79 member, was struck and killed by a minivan as he crossed the street to the picket line at John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan on Wednesday.
Rich, 56, was crossing the Rock Island-Milan Parkway at Deere Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the UAW leadership, he was a 15-year employee of the Deere PDC.
Brian Rothenberg, a spokesperson for the UAW, said each local union is instituting its own improved safety protocols at its respective strike sites.
“In some cases it is dictated by the site setup and logistics,” Rothenberg said.
Jen Hartmann, director of public relations & enterprise social media for Deere & Co., said the company has been in communication with the UAW about updates in safety protocols.
“I can confirm that Deere has been communicating with the UAW since before the current strike, and will continue to communicate in order to ensure the safety of our employees who are picketing, and for all those entering and exiting our facilities,” Hartmann said.
John Deere Parts Distribution Center
Picketers at the Milan plant returned after a brief suspension following Rich’s death. Union members gathered quietly as they reignited fire barrels under gray, rainy skies.
Four electronic signs now warn cars that pedestrians are ahead and urge them to slow down.
Caution tape is wrapped around the corners where the picketers stand. Under the tape, a line of orange cones hugs the curb.
On Friday morning, eight workers gathered around a fire barrel with their UAW signs, standing directly across from Rich’s makeshift memorial, which has grown over the days.
Streetlights that were burned out at the beginning of the strike, according to union workers, are now repaired.
Union members at the Milan plant also banned children and pets from the picket lines and discouraged workers from crossing the street during their shift, according to a Milan union worker. Each gate has a designated area for parking, with a shuttle carrying them to the picket line.
A Local 79 member said he doesn’t like the idea of being shuttled to the gate, but understands why the union is being extra cautious.
“We are still trying to figure out how this guy died, I understand it,” the worker said. “Because of the shuttle, I will probably picket just on my assigned day.”
John Deere Davenport Works
Meanwhile in the Iowa Quad-Cities, a court injunction remains limiting the number of picketers and banning the use of lawn chairs and burn barrels.
In a social media post, Davenport Works' UAW Local 281 asked members to park in two designated areas along East 90th Street at Veterans Way and 108th Avenue.
“For the safety of our members we have been provided two areas of off-street parking,” the post read. “Members are encouraged to park in these areas.”
The union said safety protocol is likely to evolve as the strike continues.