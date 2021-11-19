UAW strike against John Deere plays a role in national "strike wave"

The U.S. is currently experiencing a strike wave, according to experts, which some on social media have dubbed “striketober” and “strikesgiving.” When a series of labor unions successfully negotiates improved benefits with an employer, it empowers others to do the same, they said.

Iversen said the strike is especially significant for the manufacturing industry, proving that companies can afford to retain a highly skilled workforce and still be profitable. Deere set a standard for higher benefits, which will influence what other unions will ask for in their negotiations.

A win for Deere employees is a win for the community, Iversen said.

“It’s a victory for Deere customers because they continue to have the products that they have come to rely upon,” Iversen said. “It's a victory for Deere as well because they get to get back to work producing those products that they're selling. Deere is going to be a profitable company now and into the future with the agreement.”

One Milan worker who voted against the agreement said he was satisfied that it passed, but knows the company can do better. This agreement gave him hope for the next contract negotiation taking place in six years.