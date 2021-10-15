UAW workers enter second day of strike following national trends

Todd Vachon, a labor expert at Rutgers University, said the U.S. is currently experiencing a strike wave, which some on social media have dubbed “striketober.” When a series of labor unions successfully negotiates improved benefits with an employer, it empowers others to do the same.

“You just try to ride the momentum of winning right because winning tends to breed more winning,” Vachon said. “You start to see a rise of kind of labor unrest, bubble up all over the place at once.”

Despite being across different sectors, the unions who have recently organized or discussed the possibility of a strike have one thing in common: they are all frontline workers who have worked throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, sometimes in unsafe conditions.

Paul Iversen, labor expert at the University of Iowa Labor Center, said this is a point of contention for Deere union workers who feel as though they deserve greater pay for the sacrifices they made for the company.

“Throughout the pandemic, in some ways, they literally risked their lives to keep the machines on to keep production going,” Iversen said. “They have produced for John Deere record profits, their most profitable year in history.”

Deere's changed image