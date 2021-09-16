 Skip to main content
Unemployment rate decreasing in Illinois, but still slower than the national average
Unemployment rate decreasing in Illinois, but still slower than the national average

Despite Illinois' unemployment rate decreasing in August, the state is still experiencing higher rates than the national average, according to a release from the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

The unemployment rate for Illinois fell by 0.1% from July to August, with the leisure and hospitality, manufacturing, and government sectors adding the most jobs. Educational and health services, trade, transportation, and utilities sectors reported payroll declines.

"The decreasing unemployment rate and continued job stabilization is encouraging in today’s report, especially as the state continues to monitor the increase of COVID-19 cases and the impact it may have on our communities," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar.

Illinois' unemployment rate is 1.8 percentage points higher than the national average, indicating a slower recovery. But compared to a year ago, the state unemployment rate is 4.1 percentage points lower. 

The number of unemployed workers was down from the prior month in Illinois, with a .4% decrease from July to August. 

