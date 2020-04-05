Unite Quad Cities for COVID-19 Recovery 24-hour giving event is Monday

The first $150,000 donated Monday will be matched dollar-for-dollar. The challenge match is made possible by a $50,000 gift from First Midwest Bank, a $30,000 gift from Sears Seating, $25,000 gifts from Modern Woodmen of America and MidAmerican Energy, and $20,000 from Mike and Monique Gorsline.

Calder said every donation will be granted out.

“The Community Foundation is donating services on the fund completely,” she said. “We are not collecting any fees, other than credit card fees.”

“Monday’s event will represent who we are as a Quad Cities community,” said Sherry Ristau, president and CEO of the Quad Cities Community Foundation, in a statement. “It is an opportunity to amplify the need, celebrate generosity in our community, and reflect on what we can do no matter where we are to help some of the most vulnerable people in our community impacted by this pandemic.”

W. Kenny Massey, president and CEO of Modern Woodmen, said in a news release the matching gift was made because the fraternal financial services organization’s mission is to improve the quality of life for its members and their communities.