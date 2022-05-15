United Steel Workers union reaches tentative agreement with Arconic

The United Steel Workers union has reached a tentative agreement with Arconic, the Bettendorf local said in a social media post.

"We've reached a tentative agreement w/Arconic that is fully endorse by your bargaining committee," the Facebook post for UAW Local 105 reads. "Thanks to everyone's solidarity and support, we achieved a fair deal! More details to come."

The tentative contract must still be ratified.

Arconic and the United Steelworkers have been in negotiations in Pittsburgh since April 26. Their current three-year labor contract was approved in 2019 and is set to expire at 11 a.m. CDT Sunday, May 15.

Details have not been released, but union representatives previously said they sought increases in wages, insurance and retirement benefits.

On Saturday, more than 100 members of United Steelworkers Local 105, Bettendorf, staged a rally walking from the union hall at 880 Devils Glen Road to Arconic Davenport works in Riverdale to show their solidarity.

“The talks are a little bit far apart on wages, insurance and retirement benefits,” Lee Shaffer, Local 105 Guide, said.

“We were deemed essential workers in 2020 during the pandemic, so we want an essential contract,” he said.

On Thursday, Local 105 took a strike authorization vote, with the members meeting for the vote at The Isle Casino and Hotel in Bettendorf. The vote was unanimous for a strike if it becomes necessary.

"It simply means that if talks break down, or talks are not extended, the United Steelworkers International has the support to call a general strike,” Shaffer said.

“Our vote was for a strike authorization; we we’ll get that from the International when they deem it necessary,” he said.

“We’re absolutely prepared to do what we have to do to get a fair contract,” Shaffer said.

Local 105 represents about 1,800 Arconic workers.

Some of the people at the rally had to leave to go to work. Others went from work to the rally.

The talks being held in Pittsburgh affect union workers at four locations, Arconic Davenport Works in Riverdale, as well as Arconic plants in Lafayette, Ind.; Massena, N.Y.; and Alcoa, Tenn.

Arconic supplies aluminum sheet, plate and extruded products to global customers in aerospace, automotive, commercial transportation, defense, industrial and building and construction industries, according to its website.

Arconic is the eighth-largest employer in the Quad-Cities, with 2,400 union and nonunion employees, according to the company.

