United Steelworkers Local 105 members rally Saturday a day before Arconic contract expires

A day before their contract with Arconic expires, more than 100 members of United Steelworkers Local 105, Bettendorf, staged a rally to show their solidarity in demanding a new contract that includes increases in wages, insurance and retirement benefits.

Carrying signs demanding a “fair contract now,” and signs expressing their solidarity as a union, the workers walked about 1.5 miles from the Local 105 union hall at 880 Devils Glen Road to Arconic Davenport Works plant at 4879 State St., Riverdale.

As they walked along, they passed signs that asked drivers to honk their horns in support of the union in its negotiations.

Arconic and the United Steelworkers have been in negotiations in Pittsburgh since April 26. Their current three-year labor contract was approved in 2019 and is set to expire at 11 a.m. CDT Sunday, May 15.

“The talks are a little bit far apart on wages, insurance and retirement benefits,” Lee Shaffer, Local 105 Guide, said.

“We were deemed essential workers in 2020 during the pandemic, so we want an essential contract,” he said.

On Thursday, Local 105 took a strike authorization vote, with the members meeting for the vote at The Isle Casino and Hotel in Bettendorf. The vote was unanimous for a strike if it becomes necessary.

"It simply means that if talks break down, or talks are not extended, the United Steelworkers International has the support to call a general strike,” Shaffer said.

“Our vote was for a strike authorization; we we’ll get that from the International when they deem it necessary,” he said.

“We’re absolutely prepared to do what we have to do to get a fair contract,” Shaffer said.

Local 105 represents about 1,800 Arconic workers.

Some of the people at the rally had to leave to go to work. Others went from work to the rally.

The talks being held in Pittsburgh affect union workers at four locations, Arconic Davenport Works in Riverdale, as well as Arconic plants in Lafayette, Ind.; Massena, N.Y.; and Alcoa, Tenn.

Arconic supplies aluminum sheet, plate and extruded products to global customers in aerospace, automotive, commercial transportation, defense, industrial and building and construction industries, according to its website.

Arconic is the eighth-largest employer in the Quad-Cities, with 2,400 union and nonunion employees, according to the company.

