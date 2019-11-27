UPDATED: Deere's finances worsen in Q4, buyouts planned, but company hopeful for 2020

The international trade war is continuing to spell trouble for Moline-based Deere & Co.

Echoing recent quarterly earnings reports, Deere posted a net income of $722 million for the fourth quarter that ended Nov. 3, or $2.27 per share, compared with net income of $785 million, or $2.42 per share, for last year’s fourth quarter that ended Oct. 28.

Overall, Deere & Company had a fiscal year 2019 net income of $3.253 billion, or $10.15 per share, compared with $2.368 billion, or $7.24 per share, in 2018.

Deere & Company will further cut costs, announcing Wednesday morning it would initiate a companywide voluntary employee separation program, or buyouts. Further details were not immediately clear.

Farmers have had to weather a year that featured heavy rains that delayed planting, followed by a stretch of no precipitation and then more rain in the fall. Stretches of clear days in recent weeks have allowed farmers to get through much of the harvest season, but drying facilities are being used by some farmers to dry out corn.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}