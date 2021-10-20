Updated: Deere wins injunction against Davenport picketers. Deere official says it was needed to "provide safe entry and exit" to Davenport Works facility

Attorneys for Deere on Wednesday submitted a 10-page motion to the court, along with another 13 pages of evidentiary documents, seeking to prevent members of the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America, Local 281 from trespassing and otherwise disrupting business at the Davenport Works facility.

Deere and the UAW failed to reach a contract agreement by their Oct. 1 deadline, compelling the strike.

The UAW now has three days to respond to the court with its compliance plan.

"As part of this strike, Union members have trespassed and have engaged in mass picketing thereby blocking ingress and egress to parking lots and plant entrances," according to court documents. "Union members have prevented or attempted to prevent or hinder non-striking employees, customers and/or suppliers from entering or exiting Davenport Works."

At least one delivery driver who was asked by Deere whether her access to or from the plant was impeded, replied it was not. However, she said picketers "almost" prevented her access.

Others said the union members "aggressively waved their signs" and sometimes nearly blocked their view as they exited the contractor gate on Jersey Ridge Road.