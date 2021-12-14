VictoryXR partners with Meta Immersive Learning to create "metauniversities"

VictoryXR is partnering with Meta Immersive Learning to create digital twin campuses for colleges and universities in 2022, according to Steve Grubbs, CEO.
Twin campuses, also referred to as “metauniversities,” are virtual 3D colleges and universities where students can attend class, socialize, and complete regular campus activities, all in virtual reality, according to Grubbs.
“In other words, when students put on their headset, or open their PC and go onto the campus, it looks very much like their actual campus,” Grubbs said.
VictoryXR worked with Morehouse College in Atlanta to launch a digital twin “metaversity” in spring 2021 to improve remote learning during the pandemic, according to Grubbs.
“Our digital twin campus is integral in making the metaverse come to life for Morehouse,” said Muhsinah Morris, director of Morehouse in a Dec. 14 news release. “We are adding precious historical sites like King Chapel and the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center. This is a transformational experience for students, faculty, staff, and administration.”
Grubbs said the virtual reality learning experience offers more to students than the typical Zoom-based online learning style.
“I think most of us learned during the pandemic that the Zoom education doesn't doesn't get students the level of immersiveness they need for true learning,” Grubbs said. “Learning is more in depth at a metaversity.”
The goal is for VictoryXR to launch nine additional universities in 2022 and enhance the metauniversity Morehouse College, according to Grubbs. The systems will be compatible with Quest 2 VR headsets, which is the most advanced VR system available. VictoryXR is responsible for recruiting colleges and universities, training professors, and designing virtual realities.
Grubbs said this is just the beginning of virtual reality in education.
“Within five to seven years, every college university in the world will have at one level or another a metaversity,” Grubbs said. “We are pioneering that and figuring out best practices. What happens in 2022 will in many ways define the future of education.”