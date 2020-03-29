You are the owner of this article.
Village Inn, Bettendorf, closes permanently
 Linda Cook

The Village Inn at 1210 State St., Bettendorf, is permanently closed.

A sign on the door late Sunday read "We're sorry, this location is now permanently closed." The sign invites people to "Find your location at VillageInn.com/Locations."

In December 2018, the Village Inn on Brady Street, Davenport, closed permanently.

American Blue Ribbon Holdings LLC, based in Nashville, Tennessee, operates four family and casual-dining restaurant groups in the United States, including Village Inn. 

Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.

