Village Inn, Bettendorf, closes permanently

The Village Inn at 1210 State St., Bettendorf, is permanently closed.
A sign on the door late Sunday read "We're sorry, this location is now permanently closed." The sign invites people to "Find your location at VillageInn.com/Locations."
In December 2018, the Village Inn on Brady Street, Davenport, closed permanently.
American Blue Ribbon Holdings LLC, based in Nashville, Tennessee, operates four family and casual-dining restaurant groups in the United States, including Village Inn.
