Visit Quad Cities introduces new tourism ambassador program

Visit Quad Cities has launched a Certified Tourism Ambassador (CTA) program to strengthen the visitor experience in the region.
According to a Oct. 5 release, the CTA program is part of Visit Quad Cities QC Pro initiative, which encourages Quad-Cities residents to become more knowledgeable about their community. The program offers certification for front-line employees, business owners and others on tourism destinations in the Quad-Cities through the Tourism Ambassador Institute. Everyone who wants to participate in training will be able to, said Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad Cities.
Herrell said the program would help strengthen the hospitality industry in the region, as it had done in other local economies.
“The beauty of a certified Tourism Ambassador Program is that you have a deep bench with people that can be connected to the process and can be connected to the program to hopefully drive some change and some cultural shift in the market,” Herrell said.
The curriculum of the program will be custom-designed for the Quad-Cities through collaboration between Visit Quad Cities, the institute and local community leaders. As of Oct. 5, people from various sectors in the Quad-Cities are working together to discuss the ideal “destination experience” that will inform the implementation of the training, according to Herrell.
“The only way to shape a curriculum is to get input from the people that you're working with every day,” Herrell said.
The curriculum and roll-out of the program will be finalized this spring.
“We've got to compete every day to have a healthy and positive destination experience,” Herrell said. “... Unless we're all kind of singing on the same sheet of music, we won't be effective, and we will lose.”
QC Pro is a new online program that provides participants information on Quad-Cities attractions, fun facts, and tourism through three interactive videos.