Voting underway for third ratification vote of UAW strike against John Deere

Voting is underway for the more than 10,000 members of the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America on the third ratification vote of the over month-long strike.

Deere made its “last, best, and final” offer on Friday in hopes of ending the strike. Quad-City Deere workers headed to the polls starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, with most sites closing at 2 p.m. At John Deere Waterloo Works, polls will be open until 7 p.m., according to the UAW Local 838 Facebook page.

Leaders on both sides declined comment, saying they wish to respect the process as rank-and-file union members begin to learn about the new offer.

The first tentative agreement was overwhelmingly voted down on Oct. 10. The previous offer, which had improved wages and benefits from the initial agreement, was turned away Nov. 2 by a 55%-to-45% vote, with support from some Quad-City union locals but rejection from shops in Waterloo and Dubuque. The six-year contract would have covered about 10,100 production and maintenance employees at 12 facilities in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas.

Workers across locals said they expect this vote to also have a narrow margin. A union member from Davenport Works said he'd vote against the contract but predicted many others to vote differently.