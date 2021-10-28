Watch now: Davenport Electric fixing streetlights at location of UAW picketer's death

Two workers from Davenport Electric fixed burnt out streetlights at Rock Island-Milan Parkway and Deere Drive in Milan Thursday morning at 9 a.m.
Workers received a call yesterday from Rock Island County to fix the streetlights after the death of a UAW picketer, they said.
Richard Rich, a Local 79 member, was struck and killed walking to the picket line Wednesday morning at the intersection, which is near the John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan.
According to Milan Police, Rich, 56, was crossing the Rock Island-Milan Parkway at Deere Drive when he was struck by a motorist. He was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the UAW leadership, he was a 15-year employee of the Deere PDC.