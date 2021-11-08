Waterloo brothers organize informational picket outside of Deere headquarters

More than 50 UAW picketers lined John Deere Place waving homemade signs at honking cars on Monday afternoon, Day 26 of the strike, outside the headquarters of Deere & Co. in Moline.

With music playing out of the bed of a pick-up truck and children running around in the field behind the picket line, United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America from across the United States stood in solidarity with Deere workers advocating for an improved tentative agreement across from the main entrance to Deere’s corporate offices.

The informational picket was sponsored by brothers Brian and Shannon Olsson, who both work at John Deere Engine Works in Waterloo, independent from the UAW. The brothers said they organized the event to facilitate unity between locals.

“We really united three weeks ago, and it seems as if there's a little bit of division going on, and we need to stand united for all blue collar workers across America,” Shannon said, resting a sign that read “don’t bring back the second TA” on his legs. “I think that that brings unity by getting people together, talking about our plans, our goals, you know, our futures, and that that will create unity.”