West Side Collaborative LLC to build recreational-use marijuana dispensary in Quad-Cities

A Chicago-based entity has received a conditional license to sell recreational-use marijuana in the Quad-Cities.

According to a July 30 press release from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, West Side Collaborative LLC, managed by Sandra Brown, received one of 55 adult-use cannabis dispensing licenses awarded to businesses who scored 85% or better on their application out of 626 applicants in the IDFPR’s first license lottery.

Brown, who currently resides in Chicago, listed Leon Zelechowski LTD, a law firm in Chicago, as the company’s agent. Applicants like Brown were able to apply for licensing anywhere in the state even if they are not a current resident of the area, according to IDFPR.

The Quad-City Times was unable to contact Brown and has no information on where the dispensary will be located. Brown has 180 days to find a physical location in the area.

Chris Rice, Rock Island resident and cannabis activist, said this dispensary is just one of the first steps for building the adult-use cannabis market in the Quad-Cities.