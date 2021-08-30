What's going up? Davenport's rental prices. And if you are a low-wage earner, you might not be able to keep up.

Davenport's population has grown over the last decade, but the number of low-cost occupied apartments has decreased, according to data from the 2010 and 2019 American Community Survey. Units priced less than $500 and between $500-999 saw a net decrease of roughly 760 and 180 units, respectively, from 2010 to 2019, while those priced at $1,500 or more per month have grown from 57 to 1,285 in the same period, including 593 new units from 2018 to 2019.

During her apartment search, Pitchford found the qualifications for government-sanctioned affordable housing. She said it would be difficult for people with such low income levels to ever move out of subsidized housing.

“You are leaving very little for savings for a person to ever come out of that situation,” Pitchford said. “Once you get a (higher) income, you are not going to immediately magically acquire savings because you just got a new job.”

A promotion might increase their income enough to make them ineligible for subsidized housing, but they would not earn enough to afford other housing, she said.

A cluster of low-income housing

Davenport doesn't have enough low-income housing to meet the needs of vulnerable citizens, according to the Housing Needs Assessment.