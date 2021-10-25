 Skip to main content
What's going up? Here are 11 projects going on in the Quad-Cities
What's going up? Here are 11 projects going on in the Quad-Cities

The Summit Outside

The Summit at Bettendorf, a sprawling senior living complex, is nearing completion.

What's going up in the Quad-Cities? Here's a look at 11 projects

What's going up in the Quad-Cities? Here's a look at 11 projects recently finished or underway.

1. New workforce housing near Bittner YMCA

1. New workforce housing near Bittner YMCA

Construction is expected to start before the end of the year on a new workforce housing complex at 450 LeClaire St., Davenport, near the new R…

2. Senior living complex, the Summit, nears completion in Bettendorf

2. Senior living complex, the Summit, nears completion in Bettendorf

The Summit of Bettendorf, a $50 million senior living center, is nearing completion of its 178-unit campus. 

3. Two Rivers YMCA and Rock Island Library to create new shared space in former Tri-City Jewish Center

3. Two Rivers YMCA and Rock Island Library to create new shared space in former Tri-City Jewish Center

The Two Rivers YMCA and Rock Island Library were closing in on their $7.8 million goal this summer to turn the former Tri-Cities Jewish Center…

Cool Beanz Coffeehouse opening Davenport location

Cool Beanz Coffeehouse opening Davenport location

Cool Beanz Coffeehouse is crossing the river and coming to Scott Community College's Urban Campus, 101 W. Third St., Davenport, opening its se…

5. Kaiserslautern Square finished, landscaped

5. Kaiserslautern Square finished, landscaped

Kaiserslautern Square, on E. 3rd Street near Duck City Bistro and Adler Theater and named to honor Davenport's "sister city" in Germany is new…

6. Pickleball courts open in East Moline

6. Pickleball courts open in East Moline

Pickball courts at East Moline's Mitchell Park, 30th Avenue and 4th Street, opened earlier this fall. 

7. Elm Street Bridge construction

Closed since 2018, construction is well underway for the Elm Street Bridge in Davenport between Eastern Avenue and Jersey Ridge Road. 

8. Meatball's Sandwich Co. coming soon to downtown Davenport

8. Meatball's Sandwich Co. coming soon to downtown Davenport

A "coming soon" sign for Meatball's Sandwich Co. is posted in the window of 4th Street and Main Street in downtown Davenport.

9. Karstens Park playground in Moline opens

9. Karstens Park playground in Moline opens

Earlier this fall, construction wrapped up on a new playground at Karstens Park in Moline. 

10. DivvyDose expanding on Illinois side

10. DivvyDose expanding on Illinois side

At 4300 44th Ave., Moline, DivvyDose, a digital, mail-order pharmacy, is expanding west in a building in Moline

11. Former Best Buy in Moline being remodeled

11. Former Best Buy in Moline being remodeled

Work is underway to remodel the former Best Buy in Moline. Workers on site Friday said one new tenant was expected to be a fitness center.

