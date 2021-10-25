What's going up? Here are 11 projects going on in the Quad-Cities

What's going up in the Quad-Cities? Here's a look at 11 projects
What's going up in the Quad-Cities? Here's a look at 11 projects recently finished or underway.
Construction is expected to start before the end of the year on a new workforce housing complex at 450 LeClaire St., Davenport, near the new R…
The Summit of Bettendorf, a $50 million senior living center, is nearing completion of its 178-unit campus.
3. Two Rivers YMCA and Rock Island Library to create new shared space in former Tri-City Jewish Center
The Two Rivers YMCA and Rock Island Library were closing in on their $7.8 million goal this summer to turn the former Tri-Cities Jewish Center…
Cool Beanz Coffeehouse is crossing the river and coming to Scott Community College's Urban Campus, 101 W. Third St., Davenport, opening its se…
Kaiserslautern Square, on E. 3rd Street near Duck City Bistro and Adler Theater and named to honor Davenport's "sister city" in Germany is new…
Pickball courts at East Moline's Mitchell Park, 30th Avenue and 4th Street, opened earlier this fall.
Closed since 2018, construction is well underway for the Elm Street Bridge in Davenport between Eastern Avenue and Jersey Ridge Road.
A "coming soon" sign for Meatball's Sandwich Co. is posted in the window of 4th Street and Main Street in downtown Davenport.
Earlier this fall, construction wrapped up on a new playground at Karstens Park in Moline.
At 4300 44th Ave., Moline, DivvyDose, a digital, mail-order pharmacy, is expanding west in a building in Moline
Work is underway to remodel the former Best Buy in Moline. Workers on site Friday said one new tenant was expected to be a fitness center.