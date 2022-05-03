 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What's going up in Davenport: Hy-Vee is building a bakery and regional pharmacy in the former Gordman's space

  • Updated
Hy-Vee is building a bakery and a regional pharmacy at 3860 Elmore Avenue, in the former Gordman's.

According to a building permit issued by the city of Davenport on Feb. 9, the 34,007 square-foot bakery includes a new kitchen, storage spaces and other working space. The building permit estimated the costs at $375,000.

Hy-Vee is also building a regional pharmacy at the same location, according to a building permit also issued Feb. 9.

050422-qc-nws-whatsgoingup-166

The former Gordman's on Elmore Avenue, Davenport, will become a bakery and regional pharmacy for Hy-Vee.

It is a 24,466-square-foot space that will include a pharmacy, conference room, processing area, and offices. The building permit estimated the cost at $300,000.

A spokesperson for Hy-Vee did not respond to a request for comment.

Also going up around town

K9 Resorts, 1409 E. Kimberly Road

050422-qc-nws-whatsgoingup-157

K9 Resorts at 1409 E. Kimberly Road in Davenport. Need building mugs of these buildings and construction for a What's Going up this week.

The franchise K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel is opening on E. Kimberly Road, next to Kimberly Crest Veterinary Hospital. According to permits, the $957,013 facility will have a reception area and dog-care spaces. K9 Resorts was founded in 2005 in New Jersey to offer doggy day-care and boarding.

Don Juan Mexican Cocina

050422-qc-nws-whatsgoingup-152

Soon to be Don Juan Mexican Cocina at 1902 W. Locust in Davenport. Need building mugs of these buildings and construction for a What's Going up this week.

Don Juan Mexican Cocina is opening at 1902 N. Division, Davenport, in the former Azteca Express location at Five Points.

Guitar Center, 3860 Elmore Ave.

050422-qc-nws-whatsgoingup-172

Guitar Center on Elmore Avenue, Davenport, is remodeling to add a loading dock, according to city permits.

The music shop in the same plaza as the former Gordman's is remodeling to add a loading dock, interior staging area and accessibility ramp, according to building permits.

Palmer student housing

050422-qc-nws-whatsgoingup-209

Palmer College of Chiropractic is building 139 units of student housing on Perry Street. The project is set to be completed in the fall.

A new student housing project at Palmer College of Chiropractic is going up on Perry Street. The 115-unit building is set to be completed in Fall 2022 in a vacant area between East 11th Street and East 10th Street and Perry Street and Pershing Avenue. The student housing is expected to accommodate up to 139 students. The building permit projected $18.8 million for the project.

Did you spot something going up in the Quad-Cities? Send us a tip at newsroom@qctimes.com or press@qconline.com.

