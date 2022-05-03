What's going up in Davenport: Hy-Vee is building a bakery and regional pharmacy in the former Gordman's space

Hy-Vee is building a bakery and a regional pharmacy at 3860 Elmore Avenue, in the former Gordman's.
According to a building permit issued by the city of Davenport on Feb. 9, the 34,007 square-foot bakery includes a new kitchen, storage spaces and other working space. The building permit estimated the costs at $375,000.
Hy-Vee is also building a regional pharmacy at the same location, according to a building permit also issued Feb. 9.
It is a 24,466-square-foot space that will include a pharmacy, conference room, processing area, and offices. The building permit estimated the cost at $300,000.
A spokesperson for Hy-Vee did not respond to a request for comment.
Also going up around town
K9 Resorts, 1409 E. Kimberly Road
The franchise K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel is opening on E. Kimberly Road, next to Kimberly Crest Veterinary Hospital. According to permits, the $957,013 facility will have a reception area and dog-care spaces. K9 Resorts was founded in 2005 in New Jersey to offer doggy day-care and boarding.
Don Juan Mexican Cocina
Don Juan Mexican Cocina is opening at 1902 N. Division, Davenport, in the former Azteca Express location at Five Points.
Guitar Center, 3860 Elmore Ave.
The music shop in the same plaza as the former Gordman's is remodeling to add a loading dock, interior staging area and accessibility ramp, according to building permits.
Palmer student housing
A new student housing project at Palmer College of Chiropractic is going up on Perry Street. The 115-unit building is set to be completed in Fall 2022 in a vacant area between East 11th Street and East 10th Street and Perry Street and Pershing Avenue. The student housing is expected to accommodate up to 139 students. The building permit projected $18.8 million for the project.
Did you spot something going up in the Quad-Cities? Send us a tip at newsroom@qctimes.com or press@qconline.com.