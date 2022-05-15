 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What's going up in the Quad-Cities? Here's a peek at a few things coming soon

1. Aldi in Bettendorf

An Aldi Grocery Store is under construction at 3221 Devil's Glen Road in Bettendorf.

051222-qc-nws-aldi

2. Brewery and restaurant going up near Pebble Creek Golf Course

A new brewery, restaurant and golf range are under construction in LeClaire at the corner of 35th Street and Forest Grove Road next to the Clubhouse at Pebble Creek. 

Owner Mark Roemer is planning to open a second location of Five Cities Brewing and a restaurant with 10 indoor hitting bays that open to an outdoor golf range. 

Roemer said he hoped to open at least the brewery by the beginning of September and the restaurant soon after. Roemer said supply-chain complications put construction about four months behind schedule.

The Clubhouse at Pebble Creek is a private event space opened by Roemer last year.

Download PDF Renderings of the new planned brewery and restaurant near the Pebble Creek Golf Course
Rendering of a new planned brewery and restaurant under construction in LeClaire at the corner of 35th Street and Forest Grove Road.

3. The Exercise Coach

Davenport resident Eduardo Marquez opened a "smart fitness studio" franchise called The Exercise Coach in April at 3420 Towne Pointe Drive in Bettendorf.

The gym, according to a news release, is "outfitted with high-tech computerized machines instead of traditional equipment." Workouts are scheduled by appointment only, last 20 minutes and are supervised by a coach, according to the press release. 

Started in 2011, The Exercise Coach began franchising in 2011, and has about 130 U.S. locations. 

Eduardo Marquez

4. Second drive-thru Kick Serve Coffee under construction in Moline

A second Kick Serve Coffee location is under construction at the corner of 37th Street and Avenue of the Cities in Moline. The owners, Jackie and Tom Slininger, of Moline, opened their first tennis-themed coffee and energy drink shop in May of 2020. 

Tom Slininger said he and his wife purchased the land in December and hoped to open the new, larger location by the end of June. 

The Sliningers met playing tennis at the Quad City Tennis club, and their love of tennis and coffee inspired the idea for the business and its menu, which features drinks like the Ace, Slice, Twist Serve and Keys (named after Rock Island pro tennis player Madison Keys). 

051122-qc-nws-molinecoffee

A new drive through coffee shop is under construction at the corner of 37th Street and Avenue of the Cities in Moline, as seen May 11, 2022.
051122-qc-nws-molinecoffee002

051122-qc-nws-molinecoffee003

5. Mi Frass Organics

April marked one year since a Moline couple started selling CBD products online. In January, Keillyn and Keenan Rogers opened a physical storefront in Moline to sell their homemade CBD products.

CBD is derived from the hemp plant, a cousin to marijuana without as much THC, the psychoactive ingredient that makes marijuana users "high." Products made with CBD are promoted as organic treatments to skin conditions and anxiety.

The couple infuses bath bombs, chap sticks, snacks, soaps, lotions and even slushies with CBD. They make and package CBD-infused cereal, chips and candies, too, Keillyn Rogers said.

"We wanted to specialize in CBD. So every product here besides our clothes with our name on it or the masks, everything else is CBD infused," Keenan Rogers added.

One day they hope to apply for and open a marijuana dispensary as the state of Illinois has made efforts to increase Black and Latino ownership of dispensaries.

"This is a start for us," Keenan Rogers said.

To the couple's knowledge, they are the first Black owners of a CBD shop in the Quad-Cities. 

051122-qc-nws-mifrass001

Keenan and Keillyn Rogers stand in their storefront Mi Frass Organics at 2117 16th St. in Moline. The couple, which started selling CBD products online in April, 2021, opened a physical storefront in January, and hope to one day apply for a license to open a marijuana dispensary.

6. Nothing to Lose Fitness in Cumberland Square

A new group fitness and personal training center, called Nothing to Lose Fitness, opened in April at 2383 Cumberland Square Dr. in Bettendorf. Owners Demetrius and Chanda Johnson offer classes such as Les Milles Body Pump and Latin Hip Hop, alongside other instructors. 

Nothing to Lose Fitness

In this photo by the city of Bettendorf, owners Demetrius and Chanda Johnson cut a ribbon to open Nothing to Lose Fitness. 

7. Quad City Pet Care opening new location in Milan 

Quad City Pet Care, which previously was Andalusia Road Veterinary Center, is hosting an opening celebration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 21 at their new, larger location in Milan.

The daytime animal hospital needed a bigger space, veterinarian Jennifer Bock-Vanaria said, and wanted a single-floor space. The previous location operated out of an old house with a mobile home added on, and Block-Vanaria said it was physically trying on staff and pets to carry them to the basement surgery and X-ray rooms. 

The new space, which is currently open and accepting pets, is on one level, and the reception and exam rooms are more spacious, she said.

051122-qc-nws-qcpetcare

The new, expanded location of Quad City Pet Care in Milan. Photo contributed.
8. North Scott Community YMCA to open Oct. 3

Construction crews are adding windows and interior to the upcoming North Scott Community YMCA, which a Y spokesperson said is expected to open in early October. 

YMCA spokesperson Frank Klipsch IV said the Y was expecting to host an open house Oct. 1 and then open for regular business Oct. 3. 

Russell Construction won the bid for $11.8 million to construct the 43,500 square-foot YMCA. It was funded by the city of Eldridge and the North Scott Community School District, and Eldridge voters authorized up to $14 million in bonds for the building.

The new YMCA will include fitness and gym space, as well as a natatorium, which includes a a competition pool, family recreation and children's pool. The building will also include an upper-level track and a dance/yoga studio.

Brad Martell, president of the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley, said a capital campaign aimed to raise an additional $1 million to purchase equipment and furniture. Martell said the campaign had reached about $500,000 so far.

051222-qc-nws-ymca

The under construction North Scott Community YMCA is seen on May 12, 2022. 
