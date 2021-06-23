What's going up: MidAmerican Energy building new Davenport base of operations for $37 million

MidAmerican Energy is building a new base of operations in the Quad-Cities at 3050 Enterprise Way, Davenport.

The 40-acre site, formerly known as 9005 Hillandale Road, was renamed by the U.S. Postal Service after the company purchased the property.

MidAmerican Energy and Russell Construction have been issued a permit for $37,297,716 for the building, according to city records.

Site preparation work has started and the building is expected to be complete during the second half of 2022.

Geoff Greenwood, media relations manager for MidAmerican Energy, said the new building is "not a change in staffing, it's a change in facilities."

The building will house approximately 130 employees from MidAmerican Energy service center at 121 North Marquette Street in Davenport. No new hiring is expected.

Greenwood said Enterprise Way building will be primarily used by gas and electric employees, not customer service.

"A new facility just enables us to better serve our customers," Greenwood said.

