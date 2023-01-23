 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Who bought and sold property in Rock Island, Henry counties the week ending Jan. 22, 2023?

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: Price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

VanOsdall, Jeffrey L., to Pysson, Chad L., 513 E. 3rd Ave., Woodhull; $185,000.

Schwartzkopf, Betty Jane, to Stevens, Monica J., 15720 S. County Rd., Altona; $100,000.

Coble, Lance M., to Bos, Aaron, 21207 N. 2700 Ave., Prophetstown; $150,000.

Seei, Curtis R., Yoder, Brett A.; Bockhouse, Donna K.; Ronald C. Seei Revocable Living Trust, to VanKerrebroeck, Robert and Janet S., Lot 3 of Bluff Road Estates Resubdivision, a resubdivision of Lots 2-4 and an eliminated street in a part of the southwest quarter of Section 26, Township 17N, Range 3 East of the 4th Principal Meridian in the city of Geneseo; $66,000.

VanDamme, Thomas E. Jr., to DeReu Investments, 220 Elliott St., Kewanee; $25,000.

Lane, Allen J. and Rebecca J./Wolf, Rebecca J., to Hunt, James A. II and Hess, Olivia P., 311, 317 and 321 S. Elm St., Kewanee; $40,000.

Johnson, Larry E. and Irene Carol, to Carney, Eric M., 3658 Knoxville Rd., New Windsor; $170,000.

Bettis, Jeremy J., to Johnson, Shianne Parie, 819 9th St., Colona; $163,000.

Wexell, Brooklyn E., to Powers, Preston M., 311 N. Pleasant St., Cambridge; $85,000.

Zazworsky, Michelle, to Tudder, Ryan, 318 N.E. 2nd St., Galva; $69,000.

Yarger, Dwight, to Thieme, Jason, 833 David St., Kewanee; $155,000.

Lenz, Gary W. and Catherine L., to Wallace, Jonathan M. and Harry, 9386 N. 2300 Ave., Geneseo; $320,000.

Marshall, Bruce R.; Jason; Sara, to Burkholder, Robert and Marissa, Unit #5 of Southgate Condominium together with a 16-2/3 ownership interest in Lot #12 and 46-foot of Lot #11 in H.S. Trego's 1st Addition to the village of Orion; $79,000.

DeVore, Paula R., to Dilenbeck, Tracy, Lot 14 and 49' off the north side of Lot 15 in Stough's subdivision of Block 3 of Huntington's Addition to the town, now city, of Geneseo; $80,000.

Bretado, Miguel A. and Silvia, to Leech, Cody, and Foster, Angel, 624 Manchester Drive, Kewanee; $123,000.

Kitterman, Jamey J., to Howard, Diana L., 914 Terry Ave., Kewanee; $45,500.

Anderson, Ellen; Baar, Gwendolyn; Claerhout, Jaclyn; Linda Faye Jansma Estate, to Sorenson, James and Patricia, Condo D in North Country Condominiums, being a replat of Lots 231-234 in Country Manor Phase 8, a subdivision located in the city of Geneseo; $270,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Deer Valley Properties, Taylor Ridge, to Lathan, Trechiondria, Milan; 525 28th Ave. W., Milan; $169,900.

Camlin, Wade W., estate, Rock Island, to Barrera-Lopez, Julio, Moline; 539 20th St., Rock Island, mechanic shop; $105,000.

Vibrant Credit Union, Moline, to Woller, Fred, Rock Island; 2916 4th St. A., East Moline; $56,000.

McGrath, Laurie M., Bettendorf, to Krapfl, Matthew, and Kimbell, Stacey, Moline; 3105 11th Ave. A, Moline; $310,000.

Alguire, Charles L. and Linda J., Englewood, Fla., to Flynn, Michael and Bernadetta, Port Byron; 1931 Brierwood Lane, Port Byron; $378,000.

Simpson, Elaine D., trust, Rock Island, to Jamieson, Mandy Jo., Rock Island; 1224 34th Ave. Ct., Rock Island; $179,000.

Dehner, Joseph A. and Heather, Superior, Colo., to Taylor, JoAnn, Taylor Ridge; 13229 140th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $237,000.

Southwell, Patrick and Kourtney, Illinois City, to Sedam, Wes, Andalusia; 702 Wood Park Ct., Andalusia; $227,500.

Morris, Stephen, Moline, to Baldwin, Timothy, Jr., Port Byron; 8205 239th St. N., Port Byron; $300,000.

Graber, Andrian A. and Angela D., Denton, Texas, to Gordon, Randall and Aubrey, Milan; 12828 25th St. Ct., Milan; $416,500.

Kincaid, Hilary M. and Charles, Moline, to Dickens, Stephen and Carol, Rock Island; 2507 33rd Ave., Rock Island; $130,000.

Jones, Casey B., Moline, to Brinkman Rentals Series, Mount Pleasant, Iowa; 2467 31st St. Ct., Moline; $91,000.

McDonald, Merill M. and Sally B., Geneseo, to Gutierrez, Grant, Hillsdale; 2908 265th St. N., Hillsdale; $360,000.

Beam, Matthew, Rock Island, to DuPrey, Amanda J., LeClaire; 801 - 803 5th Ave., Rock Island; $86,500.

Daniel, Theresa E., Moline, to Stiner, William Thomas, Moline; 537 27th Ave., Moline; $109,000.

Castaneda, Salvador and Teodora, Milan, to Moo, Paw Say, Rock Island; 2414 10th St., Rock Island; $139,000.

First Financial Group, Bettendorf, to Black, Kevin E. and Marsha J., Rock Island; 31 Blackhawk Hills Ct., Rock Island; $86,874.

Black, Kevin and Marsha, Jefferson, Mo., to Oliver, Carla, Rock Island; 31 Blackhawk Hills Ct., Rock Island; $130,000.

Castenada, Julia and Rafael, West Saint Paul, Minn., to Carothers, Robert L., Rock Island; 2021 42nd St., Rock Island; $155,000.

Ziel, Sharron K., Mundelein, Ill., to Hoots, Cheryl L. and Steven M., Rock Island; 3617 34th St., Rock Island; $220,000.

Nylin, Richard Allen and Debbie, Blue Grass, to Peh, Tah, Rock Island; 4310 26th Ave., Rock Island; $200,000.

Ventura, Maria E., East Moline, to Whitcanack, Brenden, Silvis; 417 9th St., Silvis; $103,000.

Christianson, Jacob and Amber, Homer, Ill., to Justin Tallman, Coal Valley; 12405 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley; $187,000.

Eagle Property Holdings, Moline, to Black, Patricia E., and Johnson, Andrew D., Moline; 1004 13th Ave., Moline; $133,000.

Equity One Investment Fund, Sugar Grove, Ill., to Hendrix, Shawn, Rock Island; 2519 29 1/2 St., Rock Island; $21,000.

Wisdom, Dawna, Springfield, Mo., to MT Property Investments, Moline; 3609 9th St., Rock Island; $25,000.

Sedam, Wes W. and Hillary, Andalusia, to Leech, Robert F. and Wanda, Andalusia; 710 5th Ave. W., Andalusia; $145,000.

Bealer, Donald R., Family Limited Partnership, L.P., Coal Valley, to Libowsky, Victoria, Coal Valley; 1804 E. 6th St. A, Coal Valley; $419,900.

Brand, Louis, estate, Colona, to Rudsell, Ross, Geneseo; 25712 N. 1st Ave., Hillsdale; $107,500.

Keller, Jaime, Geneseo, to Cisse, Moustapha, Moline; 4409 51st St., Moline; $162,500.

Blackstar Stability Distressed Debt Fund, LLC, Washington, D.C., to Kraus, Tony A. and Robin L.; 1635 14th St., Rock Island; $58,600.

Woller, Fred, Rock Island, to Butcher, Mitchell, East Moline; 3204 9th St. Ct., East Moline; $140,000.

Zwa, Kyaw, Indianapolis, Ind., to Peters, Scott, Rock Island; 2517 32nd Ave., Rock Island; $110,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Barrientos, Ricardo Castillo, Moline; 5420 3rd Ave., Moline; $75,000.

Bishop, Alexander and Allie, Gilbert, Colo., to Mattan, Sara, and Wilder, Michael, Rock Island; 3303 91st Ave. W., Rock Island; $177,000.

Farly, Kent Gilmore, trust, Coal Valley, to Southwell, Patrick D. and Kourtney L., Illinois City; 11909 259th St. W., Illinois City; $650,000.

Gingrich, Richard A., Rock Island, to VanDeVoord, Colton, Rock Island; 4300 10th Ave., Rock Island; $80,000.

Ramos, David, and Skinner, David, Moline, to Gutierrez, Jason M., Silvis; 211 8th St., Silvis; $125,000.

Pau Revocable Trust, dated June 25, 2013, Anaheim, Calif., to Mcelroy, Jesse, and Long, Marianne M., Moline; 1943 11th Ave. Ct., Moline; $174,600.

Frels, Dr. Lois M., trust, Wyanet, Ill., to McCormack, Rick, and Kistner, Marianne, Moline; 3026 45th St., Moline; $300,000.

Lao, Matilda, Rock Island, to Ackerman, Joshua, Rock Island; 2713 13th Ave., Rock Island; $150,000.

RRV Lock, Tock & Barrel, trust, Adkins, Texas, to Lopez, Sonia Yaneth Castillo, East Moline; 1328 9th Ave., East Moline; $35,000.

Boemecke, Jeffrey D. and Laura L., Millington, Tenn., to Brown, Corby, and Gorney, Lindsey, Taylor Ridge; 11510 135th St. Ct. W., Taylor Ridge; $249,900.

Gloe, Stephanie A. and Gregg R., Bettendorf, to Kelly, Cannon, Moline; 2330 15th St., Moline; $40,000.

Todd, Victoria L. and David C., Sherrard, to Likezo, Kayobe, Rock Island; 1216 12th St., Rock Island; $79,000.

Walton, Sara R. and Ken E., Jr., Milan, to Mac Homes, Bettendorf; 1717 4th St., Moline; $63,500.

Barrios, Pamela M. and Manuel, Milan, to Snider, Alexis Nicole, and Brock, Derek Austin, Rock Island; 1523 44th St., Rock Island; $130,000.

Wilson, Glenn D., estate, Kansas, Okla., to Wilson, Harry C., and Wilson, John, Milan; 1306 113rd Ave., Milan; $35,000.

Keim, Robert D. and Gladys H., East Moline, to Kernan, Frederick Blaine, Aledo; 3817 Savanna Circle W., Milan, land/lot only; $13,750.

Nettles, Jimmie, Jr., estate, Davenport, to Salehzai, Abdul Saboor and Naquiba, New Westminster, BC, V3M IV5; 629 7th St., Rock Island; $50,000.

Raya, Jose M., estate, Moline, to Johnson, Jeanette, Moline; 1528 15th Ave., Moline; $25,000.

Johnson, Trent, Galva, to Mewes, Ashley, Rock Island; 2168 Stadium Drive, Rock Island; $115,000.

Roelens, Cervantes and Anthony, Rock Island, to Benkley, Kaitlyn, Silvis; 137 7th St., Silvis; $134,000.

Egley, Angela G., Phoenix, Ariz., to Callahan, Shaun, Moline; 404 39th St., Moline; $12,000.

Godsil, Marilee, Moline, to Cederoth Properties, Coal Valley; 1818 13th St., Moline; $50,000.

Holden, Kevin S., Moline, to Cousino, Caleb, and Herra, Shannon, Davenport; 10410 58th St. W., Milan, land/lot only; $99,000.01.

Vega, Alvaro Rodriguez, Moline, to Swearinger, Cody Lane, East Moline; 1009 37th Ave., East Moline; $122,400.

Woolworth, Penny M., trust, Morgan Hill, Calif., to Mendoza, Richard Rivas, Jr., Rock Island; 110 19th St., Unit 207, Rock Island; $157,500.

 

