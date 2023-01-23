Who bought and sold property in Rock Island, Henry counties the week ending Jan. 22, 2023?

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: Price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

VanOsdall, Jeffrey L., to Pysson, Chad L., 513 E. 3rd Ave., Woodhull; $185,000.

Schwartzkopf, Betty Jane, to Stevens, Monica J., 15720 S. County Rd., Altona; $100,000.

Coble, Lance M., to Bos, Aaron, 21207 N. 2700 Ave., Prophetstown; $150,000.

Seei, Curtis R., Yoder, Brett A.; Bockhouse, Donna K.; Ronald C. Seei Revocable Living Trust, to VanKerrebroeck, Robert and Janet S., Lot 3 of Bluff Road Estates Resubdivision, a resubdivision of Lots 2-4 and an eliminated street in a part of the southwest quarter of Section 26, Township 17N, Range 3 East of the 4th Principal Meridian in the city of Geneseo; $66,000.

VanDamme, Thomas E. Jr., to DeReu Investments, 220 Elliott St., Kewanee; $25,000.

Lane, Allen J. and Rebecca J./Wolf, Rebecca J., to Hunt, James A. II and Hess, Olivia P., 311, 317 and 321 S. Elm St., Kewanee; $40,000.

Johnson, Larry E. and Irene Carol, to Carney, Eric M., 3658 Knoxville Rd., New Windsor; $170,000.

Bettis, Jeremy J., to Johnson, Shianne Parie, 819 9th St., Colona; $163,000.

Wexell, Brooklyn E., to Powers, Preston M., 311 N. Pleasant St., Cambridge; $85,000.

Zazworsky, Michelle, to Tudder, Ryan, 318 N.E. 2nd St., Galva; $69,000.

Yarger, Dwight, to Thieme, Jason, 833 David St., Kewanee; $155,000.

Lenz, Gary W. and Catherine L., to Wallace, Jonathan M. and Harry, 9386 N. 2300 Ave., Geneseo; $320,000.

Marshall, Bruce R.; Jason; Sara, to Burkholder, Robert and Marissa, Unit #5 of Southgate Condominium together with a 16-2/3 ownership interest in Lot #12 and 46-foot of Lot #11 in H.S. Trego's 1st Addition to the village of Orion; $79,000.

DeVore, Paula R., to Dilenbeck, Tracy, Lot 14 and 49' off the north side of Lot 15 in Stough's subdivision of Block 3 of Huntington's Addition to the town, now city, of Geneseo; $80,000.

Bretado, Miguel A. and Silvia, to Leech, Cody, and Foster, Angel, 624 Manchester Drive, Kewanee; $123,000.

Kitterman, Jamey J., to Howard, Diana L., 914 Terry Ave., Kewanee; $45,500.

Anderson, Ellen; Baar, Gwendolyn; Claerhout, Jaclyn; Linda Faye Jansma Estate, to Sorenson, James and Patricia, Condo D in North Country Condominiums, being a replat of Lots 231-234 in Country Manor Phase 8, a subdivision located in the city of Geneseo; $270,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Deer Valley Properties, Taylor Ridge, to Lathan, Trechiondria, Milan; 525 28th Ave. W., Milan; $169,900.

Camlin, Wade W., estate, Rock Island, to Barrera-Lopez, Julio, Moline; 539 20th St., Rock Island, mechanic shop; $105,000.

Vibrant Credit Union, Moline, to Woller, Fred, Rock Island; 2916 4th St. A., East Moline; $56,000.

McGrath, Laurie M., Bettendorf, to Krapfl, Matthew, and Kimbell, Stacey, Moline; 3105 11th Ave. A, Moline; $310,000.

Alguire, Charles L. and Linda J., Englewood, Fla., to Flynn, Michael and Bernadetta, Port Byron; 1931 Brierwood Lane, Port Byron; $378,000.

Simpson, Elaine D., trust, Rock Island, to Jamieson, Mandy Jo., Rock Island; 1224 34th Ave. Ct., Rock Island; $179,000.

Dehner, Joseph A. and Heather, Superior, Colo., to Taylor, JoAnn, Taylor Ridge; 13229 140th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $237,000.

Southwell, Patrick and Kourtney, Illinois City, to Sedam, Wes, Andalusia; 702 Wood Park Ct., Andalusia; $227,500.

Morris, Stephen, Moline, to Baldwin, Timothy, Jr., Port Byron; 8205 239th St. N., Port Byron; $300,000.

Graber, Andrian A. and Angela D., Denton, Texas, to Gordon, Randall and Aubrey, Milan; 12828 25th St. Ct., Milan; $416,500.

Kincaid, Hilary M. and Charles, Moline, to Dickens, Stephen and Carol, Rock Island; 2507 33rd Ave., Rock Island; $130,000.

Jones, Casey B., Moline, to Brinkman Rentals Series, Mount Pleasant, Iowa; 2467 31st St. Ct., Moline; $91,000.

McDonald, Merill M. and Sally B., Geneseo, to Gutierrez, Grant, Hillsdale; 2908 265th St. N., Hillsdale; $360,000.

Beam, Matthew, Rock Island, to DuPrey, Amanda J., LeClaire; 801 - 803 5th Ave., Rock Island; $86,500.

Daniel, Theresa E., Moline, to Stiner, William Thomas, Moline; 537 27th Ave., Moline; $109,000.

Castaneda, Salvador and Teodora, Milan, to Moo, Paw Say, Rock Island; 2414 10th St., Rock Island; $139,000.

First Financial Group, Bettendorf, to Black, Kevin E. and Marsha J., Rock Island; 31 Blackhawk Hills Ct., Rock Island; $86,874.

Black, Kevin and Marsha, Jefferson, Mo., to Oliver, Carla, Rock Island; 31 Blackhawk Hills Ct., Rock Island; $130,000.

Castenada, Julia and Rafael, West Saint Paul, Minn., to Carothers, Robert L., Rock Island; 2021 42nd St., Rock Island; $155,000.

Ziel, Sharron K., Mundelein, Ill., to Hoots, Cheryl L. and Steven M., Rock Island; 3617 34th St., Rock Island; $220,000.

Nylin, Richard Allen and Debbie, Blue Grass, to Peh, Tah, Rock Island; 4310 26th Ave., Rock Island; $200,000.

Ventura, Maria E., East Moline, to Whitcanack, Brenden, Silvis; 417 9th St., Silvis; $103,000.

Christianson, Jacob and Amber, Homer, Ill., to Justin Tallman, Coal Valley; 12405 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley; $187,000.

Eagle Property Holdings, Moline, to Black, Patricia E., and Johnson, Andrew D., Moline; 1004 13th Ave., Moline; $133,000.

Equity One Investment Fund, Sugar Grove, Ill., to Hendrix, Shawn, Rock Island; 2519 29 1/2 St., Rock Island; $21,000.

Wisdom, Dawna, Springfield, Mo., to MT Property Investments, Moline; 3609 9th St., Rock Island; $25,000.

Sedam, Wes W. and Hillary, Andalusia, to Leech, Robert F. and Wanda, Andalusia; 710 5th Ave. W., Andalusia; $145,000.

Bealer, Donald R., Family Limited Partnership, L.P., Coal Valley, to Libowsky, Victoria, Coal Valley; 1804 E. 6th St. A, Coal Valley; $419,900.

Brand, Louis, estate, Colona, to Rudsell, Ross, Geneseo; 25712 N. 1st Ave., Hillsdale; $107,500.

Keller, Jaime, Geneseo, to Cisse, Moustapha, Moline; 4409 51st St., Moline; $162,500.

Blackstar Stability Distressed Debt Fund, LLC, Washington, D.C., to Kraus, Tony A. and Robin L.; 1635 14th St., Rock Island; $58,600.

Woller, Fred, Rock Island, to Butcher, Mitchell, East Moline; 3204 9th St. Ct., East Moline; $140,000.

Zwa, Kyaw, Indianapolis, Ind., to Peters, Scott, Rock Island; 2517 32nd Ave., Rock Island; $110,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Barrientos, Ricardo Castillo, Moline; 5420 3rd Ave., Moline; $75,000.

Bishop, Alexander and Allie, Gilbert, Colo., to Mattan, Sara, and Wilder, Michael, Rock Island; 3303 91st Ave. W., Rock Island; $177,000.

Farly, Kent Gilmore, trust, Coal Valley, to Southwell, Patrick D. and Kourtney L., Illinois City; 11909 259th St. W., Illinois City; $650,000.

Gingrich, Richard A., Rock Island, to VanDeVoord, Colton, Rock Island; 4300 10th Ave., Rock Island; $80,000.

Ramos, David, and Skinner, David, Moline, to Gutierrez, Jason M., Silvis; 211 8th St., Silvis; $125,000.

Pau Revocable Trust, dated June 25, 2013, Anaheim, Calif., to Mcelroy, Jesse, and Long, Marianne M., Moline; 1943 11th Ave. Ct., Moline; $174,600.

Frels, Dr. Lois M., trust, Wyanet, Ill., to McCormack, Rick, and Kistner, Marianne, Moline; 3026 45th St., Moline; $300,000.

Lao, Matilda, Rock Island, to Ackerman, Joshua, Rock Island; 2713 13th Ave., Rock Island; $150,000.

RRV Lock, Tock & Barrel, trust, Adkins, Texas, to Lopez, Sonia Yaneth Castillo, East Moline; 1328 9th Ave., East Moline; $35,000.

Boemecke, Jeffrey D. and Laura L., Millington, Tenn., to Brown, Corby, and Gorney, Lindsey, Taylor Ridge; 11510 135th St. Ct. W., Taylor Ridge; $249,900.

Gloe, Stephanie A. and Gregg R., Bettendorf, to Kelly, Cannon, Moline; 2330 15th St., Moline; $40,000.

Todd, Victoria L. and David C., Sherrard, to Likezo, Kayobe, Rock Island; 1216 12th St., Rock Island; $79,000.

Walton, Sara R. and Ken E., Jr., Milan, to Mac Homes, Bettendorf; 1717 4th St., Moline; $63,500.

Barrios, Pamela M. and Manuel, Milan, to Snider, Alexis Nicole, and Brock, Derek Austin, Rock Island; 1523 44th St., Rock Island; $130,000.

Wilson, Glenn D., estate, Kansas, Okla., to Wilson, Harry C., and Wilson, John, Milan; 1306 113rd Ave., Milan; $35,000.

Keim, Robert D. and Gladys H., East Moline, to Kernan, Frederick Blaine, Aledo; 3817 Savanna Circle W., Milan, land/lot only; $13,750.

Nettles, Jimmie, Jr., estate, Davenport, to Salehzai, Abdul Saboor and Naquiba, New Westminster, BC, V3M IV5; 629 7th St., Rock Island; $50,000.

Raya, Jose M., estate, Moline, to Johnson, Jeanette, Moline; 1528 15th Ave., Moline; $25,000.

Johnson, Trent, Galva, to Mewes, Ashley, Rock Island; 2168 Stadium Drive, Rock Island; $115,000.

Roelens, Cervantes and Anthony, Rock Island, to Benkley, Kaitlyn, Silvis; 137 7th St., Silvis; $134,000.

Egley, Angela G., Phoenix, Ariz., to Callahan, Shaun, Moline; 404 39th St., Moline; $12,000.

Godsil, Marilee, Moline, to Cederoth Properties, Coal Valley; 1818 13th St., Moline; $50,000.

Holden, Kevin S., Moline, to Cousino, Caleb, and Herra, Shannon, Davenport; 10410 58th St. W., Milan, land/lot only; $99,000.01.

Vega, Alvaro Rodriguez, Moline, to Swearinger, Cody Lane, East Moline; 1009 37th Ave., East Moline; $122,400.

Woolworth, Penny M., trust, Morgan Hill, Calif., to Mendoza, Richard Rivas, Jr., Rock Island; 110 19th St., Unit 207, Rock Island; $157,500.