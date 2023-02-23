Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: Price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Snell, M. Dale, to Mabeus, Leroy, 306 East St., Lynn Center; $36,500.

Lewis, Dawn C., to G & N Properties, 113 W. South St.., Geneseo; $84,000.

Anderson, Chad T. and Amber M., to Fargher, Mark W. and Christine K; Mark W. Fargher Revocable Trust; Christine K. Fargher Revocable Trust, 51, 52 & 53 Pine Tree Road, Kewanee; $20,000.

Bair, Samuel J. and Victoria R., to Bates, Levi, 205 W. North Ave., Annawan; $127,000.

Virtue Farms LLC, to LMRT LLC, 497 acres, rural route, Kewanee; $2,852,000.

Virtue Farms LLC, to Ceres Farms Cropland Holdings, rural route, Kewanee; $4,540,000.

Rasmussen, Jerry A. and Jodi L., to Bumphrey, Clayton, 1222 E. 10th St., Kewanee; $80,000.

Olson, Dustin C. and Melissa R., to Gerber Properties, 25331 E. 2600th St.. Prophetstown; $410,000.

Oney, Robert W. and Paula L., to Bentley, David, and Ward, Emily, 425 S. Center St., Geneseo; $370,000.

Ohlsen, Robert W. and Jean M., to Simosky, Michael J. and Paula E., 213 W. 1st St., Geneseo; $135,000.

Ayres, William A., to Johns, Zachary, 409 E. South St., Geneseo; $120,000.

Donald R. Bealer Family Limited Partnership, to DLM Holdings of Wyoming, 5 Sawgrass Drive, Coal Valley; $25,000.

Campbell, Terrence M. and Jessica J., to Garretson, Alan D. and Karmen, 29898 N. 2700th Ave., Tampico; $390,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Ellis Renovation, Silvis, to Hall, Lester, Davenport; 701 12th Ave., Rock Island; $35,000.

Cullen, Jack, and Ontiveros, Maria, Rock Island, to Pace, Lester and Michelle, Moline; 2434 30th St., Moline; $239,900.

Buckwalter, Martyn S. and Lisa M., Moline, to Head, Mackenzie, and McCollum, Timothy, Moline; 4108 18th Ave., Moline; $185,000.

Martinez, Jesus, Moline, to Lopez, Cesar, and Selena, Andalusia; 614 Edgehill Ct., Andalusia; $290,000.

Evans, Lynn, East Moline, to Parker, Matthew and Catherine, East Moline; 3658 1st St., East Moline; $300,000.

Lund, Richard Lee, Jr., Port Byron, to Rhine, Courtney R., Silvis; 622 17th St., Silvis; $142,000.

Durbin, Michelle R., Fort Myers, Fla., to Greer, Ashley, Silvis; 711 5th Ave., Silvis; $142,000.

Curry, James W., and Donna L., Milan, to Snyder, Evan, Moline; 1176 25th St., Moline; $155,000.

Roth, Ashley A., Rock Island, to Lange, Benjamin T., and Williams, Breanna R., Rock Island; 3335 28th St. Ct., Rock Island; $178,000.

Silvis Retail, Mill Valley, Calif., to First American Bank, West Dundee, Ill.; 1312 John Deere Expressway, Silvis, retail establishment; $4,075,000.

DeGeeter, Patricia A., Davenport, to Nikiema, Wendkouni H., and Ouedraogo, Rabakian S., East Moline; 4639 11th St., East Moline; $176,000.

Olson, Tyler and Allison, Moline, to Binkley, Matthew, and Gorzney, Justine, Moline; 320 26th Ave. Ct., Moline; $220,000.

Quidort, Judith M., trust, Windham, N.H., to Williams, Aukey, Moline; 4624 50th St., Moline; $125,000.

VandeGejuchte, Stephen and Nancy, Milan, to Walton, Stefanie and Tommie, Milan; 2200 Big Island Pkwy, Milan; $148,559.

Calhoun, Eric C. and Margerite E., Senton, Ill., to DDH Holdings, Port Byron; 454 Docia St., Hillsdale; $50,000.

McQuitty, Loryn N. Moline, to Stanley, Isaac, Moline; 2410 48th St., Moline; $104,900.

CTL Property Management, East Moline; AA56, LLC, Davenport, and T.R. Holdings, Davenport; to Lemaster, Sandy and Ken, Moline; 2102 47th St., Moline, office; $160,000.

Amy, Richard H., estate, Taylor Ridge, to Carlson, Dawn, Milan; 40 acres of farmland in Rock Island County, Milan; $265,000.

B&L Development at The Quarter, East Moline, to Swift, Gary and Vickie, East Moline; 131 Kinsley Ct., East Moline; $239,900.

Batterson, Michelle and Daren, Davenport, to IBOLYA Properties, Moline; 1842 4th St., Moline; $114,000.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Anaheim, Calif., to Hai, Pervez, Northbrook, Ill.; 3136 9 1/2 St., Rock Island; $28,001.

Finch, Kelly, Colona, to Doonan, Eric, Moline; 2731 12th Ave., Moline; $164,000.

Ohana Capital Investments, Moline, to Morrell, Madeline Paige, Moline; 1804 24th Ave., Moline; $104,000.

McKenney, Patricia A., Moline, to Aldridge, Travon, Bettendorf; 1839 15th St., Moline; $105,000.

Hatfield, Melissa S. and Michael, Cordova, to Hernandez, Heriberto Lopez, and Lopez, Sandra Ivet, Moline; 735 18th Ave. A, Moline; $147,500.

Tripilas, Gus K. and Virginia A., Rock Island, to Ornelis, Sarah Rock Island; 2608 24th St., Rock Island; $143,000.

Perez, Eric and Sarah A., Rock Island, to Say, Moo, Rock Island; 2307 39th St., Rock Island; $142,000.

Supler, Ethan A., and Moira, Bolingbrook, Ill., to Powers, Catlin and Veronica, Moline; 1601 33rd St., Moline; $195,000.

SBD Property Acquisitions, Blue Springs, Mo., to Smet, Kellie, Moline; 4921 5th Ave., Moline; $197,000.

Corner Stone Land, Mt. Pleasant, Pa., to city of Rock Island, Rock Island; 618 11th St., Rock Island, land/lot only; $11,666.68.

Corner Stone Land, Mt. Pleasant, Pa., to city of Rock Island, Rock Island; 602 11th St., Rock Island; land/lot only; $11,666.66.

Corner Stone Land, Mt. Pleasant, Pa., to city of Rock Island, Rock Island; 1016 6th Ave., Rock Island; land/lot only; $11,666.66.

Bowling, Robert J., Moline, to Schmits, Jackson, Moline; 102 18th Ave., Moline; $90,000.

Vallen Distribution, Belmont, N.C., to Sedam, Bryan K., Rock Island; 7920 14th St. W., Rock Island, industrial building; $925,000.

Wadham, Robert E., Milan, to Smith, Darren L., East Moline; 4341 8th St., East Moline; $119,000.

Elliott, Steven P., Moline, to Amery, Donald and Janet, Erie; 25010 1s Ave. N., Hillsdale; $40,000.

Strife, Melissa and Ron, Remsen, N.Y., to Price, Tobias, and Reynolds, Khrystina, East Moline; 647 18th Ave., East Moline; $72,500.

Martin, Darlene L., Silvis, to Olsen, Kase A., and Malmgren, Hannah B., East Moline; 1105 34th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $180,000.

Silvermoon Rental, Bettendorf, to Watchtower Real Estate, Rock Island; 1142 45th St., Rock Island; $177,500.

Hernandez, Fernando, Bettendorf, to Stealy, Jacob, East Moline; 2226 4th St. A, East Moline; $87,500.

Wilson, Crystal K., Silvis, to Jarrin, Alexander M., Silvis; 524 14th St., Silvis; $179,000.

Wilson Investment Properties, Hampton, to Wilson, Crystal K., Silvis; 2218 8th St., Silvis; $75,000.

Hierseman, David W., trust, Frisco, Texas, to SFR3-080, LLC, New York, N.Y.; 1323 25th St., Moline; $54,100.

Clower, Shannon, estate, East Moline, to Henson, Stevie, East Moline; 1907 4th St. A, East Moline; $138,000.