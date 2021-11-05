Within the UAW, there's a campaign to change how leadership is elected.

UAW members at Deere & Co. say they are frustrated with members of the bargaining committee who don't adequately understand the demands of local union members. Some feel the one member, one vote referendum with the UAW may change that.

“I think as it sits now the UAW leadership is probably a little nervous about this referendum,” said Sean Smiddy, a local 865 member in East Moline. “We are currently using that to our benefit to help our bargaining position.”

If passed, the referendum would allow union members to directly elect top union leaders on the International Executive Board. Ballots were mailed out Oct. 19 and are due back Nov. 29. How direct elections would function would be decided if and when it passes.

Officials are now elected using a delegate system that can foster corruption, says Scott Houldieson, chair of Unite All Workers for Democracy, an organization seeking to make changes within the UAW. Delegates of local unions attend a constitutional convention and cast votes on behalf of members. Scott, a delegate at the last three elections, said casting a vote is an intimidating and public process.